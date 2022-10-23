Less than a year after a progressive grassroots political organization mobilized efforts to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana in Killeen, voters here will decide whether city police will be prohibited from enforcing several state laws on cannabis.
Spearheading the movement to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen and other Texas cities is Austin attorney and politician Julie Oliver and her progressive Democratic group known as Ground Game Texas.
When she was running for Congress in the area years ago, “I was routinely asked by the veterans’ community there — and in neighboring Copperas Cove — if I could do two things as a Congressional representative: help get veterans’ disability claims met in a timely fashion by the VA, and legalize marijuana because they wanted alternatives to opioids, antidepressants, surgeries, or steroid shots,” Oliver said.
‘Sensible policy’
“I’ve said it over and over again,” she said. “If you want to thank a veteran for their service, legalize marijuana for responsible adult usage (as alcohol has been legalized for responsible adult usage). I wasn’t elected so I cannot do anything about veterans’ disability claims, but I can advocate for sensible changes to drug policies, and decriminalizing misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession is sensible policy.”
Oliver has been in and out of Killeen since Ground Game Texas, along with local volunteers, started gathering petition signatures for an initiative ordinance. She was also among more than 20 people who spoke for or against what eventually became Proposition A during a Killeen City Council meeting on July 26.
“You have a ministerial duty to act,” she said. “We are asking you to let the voters decide to decriminalize a misdemeanor offense. We are not asking voters to decriminalize a felony offense. You exercise what is called ‘local control.’ Let me be clear: We cannot legalize marijuana tonight with this initiative. We can only stop enforcement through local control.”
Oliver was among about 70 people to attend the meeting. Louie Minor, also a Ground Game Texas organizer and the Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioners Court (Precinct 4), also attended.
“I want you to vote ‘no’ on this petition,” Minor said during that meeting. “Send it to the voters. Let the voters tell you what they want in their city … and let the courts figure it out. Over 3,000 people signed (the petition), and a lot of council members are on here with less than that number of votes. You’ll see when we get over 75% of this passed in November.”
Opposition
In an email, Oliver Mintz, an attorney with O’Connell West, PLLC, of Austin, said residents should vote against Proposition A.
“In contrast to how it is being advertised, it will neither decriminalize marijuana use nor will it legalize its recreational use,” he said. “Regardless of the outcome, marijuana will still be illegal to possess and purchase in Texas and will put our city officials and police officers in violation of both state and federal law. Federal drug laws will still prohibit the use of marijuana. Similarly, state law will still prohibit its recreational use as well as expressly prohibit local governments from trying to bypass state law as is being done here.”
A Killeen school board member, Mintz said that he is speaking only as a resident and not as an elected official, and that public officials “have sworn an oath to uphold the Texas Constitution and they should adhere to that oath.”
Killeen City Council member Jose Segarra, on July 17, shared a similar opinion.
“We are not enforcing the laws of the state,” he said. “We have always been told that when we pass an ordinance, it cannot contradict state law.”
As for Mintz, he said he’s not taking a position on recreational use.
“I’m simply saying that we need to follow the lawful process to make any change, and Prop A is not that process.”
Unanimous vote
On July 26, council members voted 6-0 to send the initiative ordinance to ballot — a necessary procedure under Texas law because they did not adopt the ordinance as written or revised. Councilman Ramon Alvarez did not attend the meeting.
The move came after 21 people during a public hearing talked in support or opposition to the ordinance that required that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
“On May 25, there was an initiative petition to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement,” Assistant City Attorney Asha Pender said at the time. “On June 14, the city secretary verified (1,018) signatures. You have to take final action by Aug. 13. It still has to go to the electors by the next uniform election day.”
That date, of course, is Nov. 8.
“The staff recommendation is that you do not approve this ordinance” because it is prohibited by the Texas Local Government Code, Pender said.
Ground Game Texas delivered the 388-page petition to City Hall on May 25. In its own pre-verification process, at least 1,444 signatures were identified as those of registered voters. Among them are council members Ken Wilkerson, Riakos Adams and Alvarez. None has told the Herald why they support decriminalization.
Just over a month later, on June 14, council members discuss the petition for the first time. Residents for and against decriminalization spoke at the meeting, and Wilkerson made a motion for a public hearing for July 19. That was approved unanimously, but July 19 was a council workshop date, and no formal voting may happen at workshops under state law.
But dozens of people showed up, anyway, and many expressed their confusion, frustration and disapproval of the process. City Manager Kent Cagle openly took responsibility for confusion on the public hearing that he said had been scheduled for July 26.
Austin voters in May approved a similar measure by more than 80%. In addition to Killeen, Harker Heights, Denton and San Marcos residents will decide whether to decriminalize marijuana through ballot Nov. 8.
Proposition A
In Killeen, Proposition A spells out the entire initiative in the form of a question:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
To put it plainly, voting “Yes” for Proposition A means decriminalizing up to 4 ounces of marijuana in Killeen.
Harker Heights voters will also decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. On the Harker Heights ballot, it is listed as Proposition A.
Initiative ordinance
The initiative requires that “Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in the limited circumstances.”
The ordinance provides a penalty clause for Killeen police officers who violate the ordinance.
“Killeen police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses. The only circumstances in which Killeen police officers are permitted to issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana are when such citations or arrests are part of (1) the investigation of a felony level narcotics case that has been designated as a high priority investigation by a Killeen police commander, assistant chief of police, or chief of police; and/or (2) the investigation of a violent felony. Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
‘The lead of our president’
Last week, on the Herald’s Facebook page, Minor reiterated his support for Proposition A.
“I am voting for Prop A. We are following the lead of our president,” Minor wrote, referring to recent national news.
In an Oct. 6 statement published on the White House website, President Joe Biden explained his possession on the topic.
“As I often said during my campaign for President, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” the statement shows. “Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit. Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.”
To end “this failed approach,” the president said he is “announcing a pardon of all prior Federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana.”
Biden is also “urging all governors to do the same with regard to state offenses.”
‘Local control’
In Julie Oliver’s opinion, Killeen is not running afoul of state law by enforcing the will of voters if Proposition A passes.
“it’s called ‘local control,’ and cities are permitted to allocate resources how they see fit,” she told the Herald in July and again last week. “Cities have broad discretionary powers when it comes to prioritization of laws. Cities don’t typically allocate resources to ensuring every four-way intersection has law enforcement stationed to ticket anyone ignoring state traffic laws, and police officers frequently hand out ‘warnings’ for traffic violations (ignoring state law that makes it an offense).”
Bob Bohogowitz, on the Herald’s Facebook page, weighed in on Proposition A.
“If this passes, the crime ridden Killeen you all complain about will do nothing but multiply by 1000,” he said. “It will also bring in outsiders who come here just for that. Don’t say nobody warned you.”
But Jason Caz Veazey said decriminalization is “over due,” and Victoria Morel and Kretchman simply said, “Yes to Prop A.”
