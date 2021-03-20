Name: Angela Ann Brown
Age: 53
Occupation: Retired US Army Veteran and Doctoral Student
What neighborhood do you live in? Reside in District 1 of Killeen
What was your upbringing, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
Angela was born in Lafayette, La, and spent her teenage years in the Louisiana and Texas foster care system. Although faced with a vast amount of challenges during her youth, Angela achieved 26 successful years of service in the U. S. Army. She has two adult daughters and a 6-year-old grandson. Angela has been serving in the Killeen community since arriving at Fort Hood in 2001. She has master’s degrees in social work and conflict resolution management and is now pursuing her doctorate of education in organizational leadership.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
Currently, she is a volunteer social worker at the Body of Christ Community Clinic (BOCCC). Through her work at BOCCC, she is part of a medical and dental staff team providing needed services to disadvantaged communities. Additionally, she is developing the JA.Y.Z. Royalty Quality of Life Center is a multi-functional educational, training, job placement, family living establishment. JA.Y.Z. Royalty Quality of Life Center is dedicated to promoting health and wealth throughout the entire family.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I decided to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council to advocate for the citizens of Killeen, Texas, and bring forth their request and needs to improve the Quality of life in our Great City, Killeen.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
I feel that I am the best person to serve the community and focus on community development, growth, and job training. I have the hands-on training needed to strengthen the community. I have a strong drive and desire to advocate for others’ well-being and make a valuable impact on the lives of Killeen, District 1. I am passionate about the treatment and Quality of life for all.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
Ms. Angela Ann Brown currently serves as a member of:
City of Killeen Capital Improvement Advisory Committee
Killeen Branch NAACP
Women’s Army Corps Veteran’s Association Chapter 94
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans
Fort Hood Veteran Treatment Court: Mentor
National Association of Social Workers (NASW)
National Association of Social Workers-Central Texas Chapter (NASW-CTX)
North American Association of Christian Social Workers (NACSW)
Central Texas National Association of Black Social Workers (Central TX-ABSW)
