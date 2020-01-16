The filing period to be a candidate in the May 2 city and school board elections began Wednesday, and several candidates have already filed. The filing period continues through Feb. 14.
Here is the breakdown of the candidates who have filed so far, arranged in alphabetical order in each race.
Killeen City Council
Leo Gukeisen has filed for an at-large seat. Gukeisen, 54, is a Texas Department of Public Safety security manager.
Incumbent Butch Menking has filed for an at-large seat. Menking, 59, is running for a second term. He is a financial advisor.
Incumbent Jose Segarra has filed for mayor. Segarra, 55, is running for a third term. He is a real estate broker.
Killeen Independent School District
Lan Carter has filed for the Place 5 seat. Carter, 47, is an educator.
David Michael Jones filed for Place 4 seat. Jones, 70, is a pastor.
Brockley Moore filed for the Place 5 seat. Moore, 52, is retired military.
Harker Heights City Council
Vitalis Dubininkas has filed for mayor. Dubininkas, 26, is an adjunct professor.
Jeffrey Keith Harris has filed for City Council Place 4. Harris, 62, is retired.
Mayor Spencer Smith is seeking re-election for his second term. Smith, 68, is a financial advisor.
Belton City Council
Belton Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter — who is in his fourth stint on the City Council — is running for mayor. Carpenter is 70.
Daniel Bucher, a parks board member, filed for a city councilmember position.
Belton Independent School District
Incumbent Janet Leigh, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Incumbent Ty Taggart, an at-large school board member, is running for reelection.
Florence City Council
No candidates have filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Florence Independent School District
No candidates have filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Salado City Council
No candidates have filed as of Thursday afternoon.
Salado Independent School District
No candidates have filed as of Thursday afternoon.
