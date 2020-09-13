Three at-large seats are open on the Killeen City Council for the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which was rescheduled from May 2 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longtime Killeen resident and Army veteran Leo Gukeisen, who has run for several public offices in the past, places special importance to public safety, infrastructure, and bringing new businesses to Killeen.
Name: Leo J. Gukeisen
Age: 55
Occupation: Security consultant/security manager/first sergeant (retired) U.S. Army
Neighborhood I live in: My legal residence is in Bridgewood Estates
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area? What is your education level?
I was born in South Carolina, but Killeen, Texas is home. I was raised in a military family with strict family values which helped me throughout my life. In 2007 I was assigned to Fort Hood. Upon retiring in 2011, my family and I decided to remain in Killeen because we love this city and I want to help make it even better than it is. During my military career I put my education on hold to serve this great nation and lead soldiers. I am three credits short from earning my Associate Degree from Central Texas College.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am currently a security consultant and security manager of a small security company here in Killeen. I entered the security field upon retiring to provide a professional security company that provides a safe and secured environment for businesses in the Central Texas area and other locations in Texas. I am a retired first sergeant, military police officer, and a combat veteran with over 27 years of service in the U.S. Army.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
In 2018 I ran for one of three Killeen City Council-at-Large seats and did not win. I did stay in the mix of our City Government over the next two years. I’m a member of the Killeen Animal
Advisory Committee and the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission. I decided to run for the Killeen City Council because I know Killeen has the potential to be better than it is today. To do that we need change in or city government, we need council members who will work for the residents and not special interest groups, Political Action Commissions, Contractors, and Developers.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
Public safety, infrastructure, and bringing businesses to Killeen. Public safety is important because as of now we are short police officers and firefighters but yet the city council has done nothing to solve the problem. Infrastructure is important because that’s one thing that businesses look at when deciding to start operations within a city. So far, the only thing the council has done to help that problem is charge a fee to the residents. We need strong businesses to come to Killeen, not more fast food establishments, so residents can have the opportunity for a good quality of life.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I’m a little old fashioned, but I still love the United States, the great state of Texas, and the City of Killeen and everything they stand for. I’m the person who still thinks that your elected representative works for the people and not just the “special people.” I’m not a follower but a leader and that will never change. I feel it’s a privilege to serve the residents of Killeen and I make this promise that if elected I will not accept any pay while in office. I will donate my entire pay to charity groups in Killeen.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I have over 30 years of leadership experience in both the US Army and civilian sector. I’m a dedicated to my job, to the people I work for, and to the people I work with to solvep roblems. I have the ability to talk “with” people and not “to” them so we can better understand each other. I show everyone the respect that they are entitled to even if we may disagree on something. I genuinely care about Killeen and all the residents and will strive to do my best to make Killeen better tomorrow then it is today.
