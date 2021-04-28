Just under 8,000 early votes were cast in Killeen-area elections over the nine days.
The early voting period for Killeen area city and school board elections ended Tuesday, with Election Day this Saturday.
In the Killeen City Council election, where four district seats are on the ballot, 1,388 ballots were cast during early voting.
In 2019, 932 early votes were cast in the Killeen city election and 1,726 early votes cast in the KISD election.
In the Killeen Independent School District election, which involves two board seats, more than 2,443 voters cast ballots during early voting.
Harker Heights municipal election - 1,034 ballots
City of Lampasas and Kempner - 440 ballots
Coryell County - 1,396 ballots
Elections are on tap on May 1 across the area, with voters from Killeen, Lampasas, Kempner, Florence, Salado and Belton casting ballots in several races.
Election Day voting locations and times
Killeen
Precinct # 106, Fire Station #1, 3800 Westcliff Road
Precinct #109, St. Joseph’s Church, Parrish Activity Center, 2903 E. Rancier Ave.
Precinct #201/204, Fire Station #3, 700 Twin Creek Drive
Precinct #205, Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive
Precinct #206/402/409, Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop
Precinct #207, Copper Mountain Library, 3000 South W. S. Young Drive
Precinct #203/208/210, Cedar Valley Elementary School, 4801 Chantz Drive
Precinct #404, Fire Station #7, 3701 Watercrest Road
Precinct #405, Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road
Precinct #406, Central Fire Station Training Academy, 207 S. 28th St.
Precinct #401/412/413, Fire Station #9, 5400 Bunny Trail
Precinct #408, Fire Station #5, 905 West Jasper Road
Precinct #410, Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, in Salado — Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, in Harker Heights (site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday)
Lampasas and Lampasas County
Lampasas and Kempner voters can cast ballots at the Elections Administrator Office, 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and the Kempner Fire Training Center, 315 Pecan Street, in Kempner, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Coryell County
Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave B., Copperas Cove
Cove Early Voting Center, 508B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove
Gatesville Elementary, 2537 E. Main St., in Gatesville
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, in Evant
Flat Community Center 159 County Road 334, in Flat
Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., in Oglesby
Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., in Gatesville
