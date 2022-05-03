The Tap Tap Art Studio will host a public town hall Friday for candidates running for Killeen Independent School District school board.
A meet and greet for the six school board candidates will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the art studio, 103 Mountain Lion Road, in Harker Heights.
Residents will be able to ask the candidates questions during a town hall hosted between 6-7 p.m.
The forum was originally scheduled for Thursday evening.
“I know this is last minute but it is important that we become knowledgeable about the candidates and vote,” Tap Tap Art Studio posted on Facebook Tuesday evening. “I hope to see KISD parents, community members, and educators this Friday night! Please spread the word and bring your questions.”
Election Day is Saturday.
(1) comment
I urge voters to support Oliver Mintz, Gerald Dreher and David Jones for KISD. The only way we will ever clean up our government school indoctrination is to remove the indoctrinators and incumbents. Indoctrination creates zealots who cannot think. Education creates thinkers who question. CRT, gender indoctrination is presently happening to our young schoolchildren in Texas. Again, lets defeat the incumbents and the "I have 40 years experience" crowd. Experience in what? Radical indoctrination?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.