Ground Game Texas, which is led by former Congressional candidate Julie Oliver, lead a successful petition campaign to get marijuana decriminalization on the May 7 ballot for Austin voters, according to Austin media outlets.
Oliver along with Killeen politicians, former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming and Bell County Commissioner candidate Louie Minor, are working to do the same in Killeen and Harker Heights.
The group held a press conference in Killeen on Jan. 14 to discuss their plans to get marijuana decriminalized in Killeen.
“We are honored to be partnering with Killeen and Harker Heights community members on this important initiative to end unjust enforcement of low-level cannabis possession,” Oliver said in her opening speech at the Jan. 14 press conference in north Killeen. “Eighty-seven percent of Texans believe that marijuana should be legalized for medicinal and recreational use and in Texas, we have the power of direct democracy; the citizens-led ballot initiative ensures we have a voice in our community’s future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.