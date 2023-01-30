On Monday, Mike Aycock filed to run for the Place 4 seat on Harker Heights City Council.
He is a general contractor.
And on Friday, Killeen City Councilwoman Nina Cobb filed for reelection.
The election is May 6. The deadline to register to vote is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website.
The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
