Area county election officials are not anticipating delays in declaring unofficial winners tonight.
Voters are hitting the polls today for various runoff elections in Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
Final early voting tallies showed Bell County with 2,095 early mail-in votes, and a total of 9,209 votes.
Coryell County election officials reported a total of 921 early mail-in votes and 4,107 total early votes.
"We'll have all unofficial results out tonight," said Justin Carothers, Coryell County tax assessor/collector.
In Lampasas County, Susie Bays-Miller, deputy elections administrator, said the county had received just over 100 early mail-in votes.
