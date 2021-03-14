Name: William L. Baumgartner
Age: 42
Occupation: Unemployed
What neighborhood do you live in?
White Rock Estates
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was born and raised in Central North Carolina in a town much smaller than Killeen. I graduated in 1996 and joined the Navy in 2001. After three years I got out and went to college and then joined the Army in 2007. After 2 deployments at Fort Polk to Iraq and Afghanistan I PCS’d (changed duty stations) here to Fort Hood. I got out in 2015 and stayed here.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am currently unemployed after taking the last two semesters off because of COVID-19. I am going to school for a Bachelors Degree in Liberal Arts with concentrations in History and Political Science. When I do decide to go back to school and graduate, my goal is to be a high school History teacher and coach football and whatever other sport the school needs me to coach. In the meantime, I am a volunteer coach with the Austin Vipers, a semi-pro football team in Austin.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
I have not served in a public office, but I did run in the 2019 elections for Killeen City Council for District 2. I decided to run after I was unhappy with the city council and felt that the best way to address the issues I had, was to throw my hat in, so to speak.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
1. The safety and security of the citizens, to include disaster and emergency preparedness. I would like to see an increase in the number of Fire and Rescue personnel as well as with KPD to include properly trained mental health professionals.
2. I would like the budget balanced with more money for safety but also for parks and recreation.
3. This city cannot survive when the people that live here must travel 30+ minutes away to a job that is a real livable wage. We need local factory jobs, and manufacturing jobs.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am a father of two boys, and I have a wonderful girlfriend that supports in everything I do. I am a Disabled Veteran. My tastebuds love Chinese food. I like all things Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears as well as college and professional football.
