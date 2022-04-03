Louie Minor, the Democratic candidate for Bell County Commissioner Place 4, has issued a complaint against a Killeen code enforcement officer after he said he was unfairly targeted and ticketed for city code violations.
On a balmy Thursday morning, Minor along with his campaign manager and former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming and Killeen City Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez gathered in the street of Avenue I and spoke to Killeen Code Enforcement Director Kevin Watkins, who brought Theresa Mayfield, a city code enforcement supervisor, and Tanika Claggett, the code enforcement officer who ticketed Minor.
The topic of conversation: Minor’s utility trailer that was cited recently for being illegally parked.
According to Minor, the issues with him and Claggett began when he was working on a house on Avenue I in north Killeen.
“The house beside me had a landfill in their backyard where they were throwing out trash and I called Code Enforcement to come and do something about it,” Minor said, “They told me the officer had come out and already closed the case but when I said that nothing had been done, she said that she will come out but if she found anything wrong with my property, she was going to cite me, too. That didn’t sit well with me and I told her to go ahead.”
Since their first encounter, Minor said that it is “always something” with the code enforcement officer.
The latest citation that Claggett has filed towards Minor has to do with where he parked his flat-bed trailer.
“She said you cannot park your trailer in a residential area, but my trailer is parked in a B-5,” Minor said. B-5 refers to a zone in a business district.
Minor, who is in the construction business and is a member of the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, is well versed on the city’s zoning rules. He is running for Place 4 seat on the Bell County Commission, which covers the Killeen area and is currently held by John Driver, who is not running for re-election. Minor faces Republican Christopher Bray in the November general election.
So after his ticket, Minor reached out to Watkins about Claggett’s citation on the trailer. Claggett said that she cited Minor for violating multiple city codes.
“I have spoken to Mr. Minor previously in person in regards to this violation. The property is zoned B-5 but right across the street there are R-3 properties. It is not attached to a vehicle,” Claggett said in an email sent to both Minor and Watkins, “The property is also in violation of Care of Premises, 18-27(3), with building supplies once again stored in between the containers. This violation is the second in 12 months the first being in September 9, 2021. There are no current or active construction building permits for this property to allow any openly stored material.”
Travel trailers, according to the city’s Codes and Ordinances, can include: pickup campers, converted buses, self-powered motor homes, tent trailers, tents, and analogous temporary portable housing and accessory buildings.
Minor’s trailer is a flatbed gooseneck trailer, and does not fall under these classifications, he said.
Minor pointed this out in an email to both Claggett and Watkins and as well the question of the building materials.
“The trailer in question is neither a boat nor a travel trailer. The building material reference is for the project across the street,” Minor said in his email. Minor did say at the end of the email that he does appreciate the work of code enforcement and said that he looks forward to working with them more.
It was here when Minor decided to meet with Watkins and Claggett Thursday morning on the street where his trailer was located and get clarification on exactly how his trailer was in violation.
Minor first asked about the 600-feet rule of the ordinance where it states that it is unlawful for anyone to park a vehicle of more than one ton within 600 feet of “a property zoned or used for residential purposes.”
Mayfield told Minor that his trailer was very near that 600 foot zone.
“Where are you telling me to park then?” Minor asked Watkins,
“I’m not telling you-” Watkins began to respond.
“Because you’re telling me where I can’t so why can’t you tell me where?” Minor said.
“I can’t give you permission to park anywhere else,” Watkins said.
Watkins did say that there has been other complaints about the ordinance from residents during the conversation. Minor also pointed out that he wouldn’t even be able to park his trailer at his business because it would also be in violation of the ordinance.
“You’re talking about a hypothetical, I don’t know where your office is,” Watkins said.
“I’m sure y’all looked it up because you told me ‘why don’t you park it at your office’” Minor said.
Mayfield clarified and said that they asked if Minor had a commercial business where it would be easier for him to park the trailer.
“There’s a lot of moving parts to all of this,” Fleming said.
“I’ll be the first to say that there is a lot of moving parts and sometimes, we find that these moving parts are in conflict with one another,” Watkins said.
The Herald reached out to Minor’s opponent Christopher Bray to get his perspective on the matter of complaints directed towards Killeen Code Enforcement.
“I’m sure there are Codes and Regulations in Killeen that could use some further clarification, but you could probably say that about any city the size of Killeen,” Bray said. “I’ve encountered poorly written documents and regulations throughout my lifetime,” Bray said, “My experience is that many things that are written are not done so by those with a good eye for clarity and a firm grasp of the English Language.”
Bray asked to see the ordinance and where Minor’s trailer was parked which the Herald provided. Upon seeing the material, Bray switched his stance.
“Nothing ambiguous about it. The trailer in the picture, if parked in a residential zone, is clearly in violation of the ordinance,” Bray said, “I can’t tell if it is parked in a specifically zoned area, but those zones are clearly defined as well in the ordinance. If it was parked in one of the specified restricted areas, it is in violation. No question about it.”
Bray said that the ordinance was well written.
“Killeen voters should think twice about voting for a potential commissioner that can’t read a simple ordinance and follow the law,” Bray said.
But despite Bray’s analysis of the situation, Watkins did decide that the trailer was not in violation and revoked the citations.
The Herald asked Watkins for a comment but he refused.
In response to Bray’s comments, Minor said that he has more than enough experience as the vice chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission and former job as a police officer when it comes to understanding the law.
“He’s not involved locally with anything. No one knows who he is,” Minor said of Bray. “I am pretty heavily invested in the city and making Killeen a better place for all of the residents and even for the people who live outside the city. He’s definitely barking up the wrong tree with that one.”
