The Bell County Democrats and HD-54 Democratic Nominee Jonathan Hildner and Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa will be holding a rally “Your Voice, Your Vote” on Saturday at the Bell County Headquarters, 500 N. 10th St. in Killeen, at 10:45 am.
“The rally is an opportunity for constituents to meet with candidates – and learn more about their platforms – before early voting starts on Monday, October 24. Historically, midterms do not have a large turnout, so this will also be a valuable opportunity to encourage citizens to civically engage with their community,” a news release said Thursday.
