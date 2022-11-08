Early voting results are in for Bell County.
Here is a look at early-voting results for some locally contested races:
State House District 54
Brad Buckley, R-Salado, (incumbent): 14,816 (60.3%)
Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen: 9,756 (39.7%)
State House District 55
Hugh Shine, R-Temple (incumbent): 19,207 (60.03%)
Tristian Sanders, D-Killeen: 12,789 (39.97%)
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2
Bobby Whitson, R-Harker Heights (incumbent): 9,314 (54.76%)
Stacey Wilson, D-Harker Heights: 7,695 (45.24%)
Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4
Chris Bray, R-Killeen: 3,847 (40.23%)
Louie Minor, D-Killeen: 5,716 (59.77%)
Bell County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 2
Steve Harris, R-Killeen: 11,502 (43.71%)
Nicola James, D-Killeen: 14,296 ((54.33%)
Juan Rivera (write-in): 514 (1.95%)
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board (Killeen seat)
John Fisher (incumbent): 1,643 (45.09%)
Ricky Wilson: 2,001 (54.91%)
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board (Harker Heights seat)
Rob Robinson (incumbent): 1,760 (55.07%)
Charles Wilson Jr.: 1,436 (44.93%)
