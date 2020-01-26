One of the most contested local races on the March 3 primary ballot is one Bell County Justice of the Peace position.
There are candidates from both parties for the Precinct 4, Place 1, seat. Precinct 4 includes all of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and areas south and west of Killeen in Bell County.
On the Democrat side, Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson is challenging incumbent Daryl Peters.
Johnson, a Waco native, is currently serving his second term on the Killeen City Council. The U.S. Army veteran also currently serves on the Central Texas Council of Governments and the Development District of Central Texas.
In addition, Johnson, 37, has served in leadership roles with several nonprofits and trade organizations including the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, Killeen Housing Authority, president of the Apartment Association of Central Texas and the Texas Army National Guard where he deployed overseas to Kosovo in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
Peters, was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners Court in the spring to serve the two years remaining in former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown’s term. A jury trial removed Brown from her position.
Peters worked at Fort Hood for 15 years, and retired from the base’s directorate of human resources in 2015. Before moving to Bell County, he worked in the defense reutilization and marketing office at Biggs Army Airfield in El Paso from 1997 to 2000.
Three Republicans are hoping to retake the seat for the GOP: Michael Keefe, 59, Chet Southworth, 63, and Hal Butchart, 72.
Keefe served 20 years with the Killeen Police Department with positions as a lieutenant and commander of the Organized Crime Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Team; Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division. He joined the force in 1981. He is currently a local Allstate Insurance agent.
Southworth is an attorney with the Law Offices of Gregory K. Simmons with offices in Killeen and Gatesville.
According to the law office website, Southworth is also a Navy veteran — having served within the Navy’s nuclear engineering directorate for 20 years. He also served as a code enforcement supervisor for the City of Killeen for nine years.
Butchart is a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Killeen City Council and mayoral candidate.
According to his Facebook page, during his 2018 campaign for the Killeen mayoral seat, he is also a business owner and “like many of you have decided to make Killeen my home.”
The primary race for the JP position will be March 3, according to the Bell County election office. The winner of the Nov. 3 general election will begin the term in January 2021.
According to the Texas elections website, a candidate must be a Texas resident for at least one year, a resident of the district they will serve in for at least six months, a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old. Justices of the Peace serve four-year terms. JPs do not need to have a law degree. The base annual salary for the position is $61,971, not counting travel or other expenses according to the 2019 Bell County budget.
QUESTION 1: What are your top three issues and why?
Butchart: “Truancy and juvenile justice reform, bail/bond reform, and not legislating from the bench. They are all areas that encourage justice while making sure taxpayer’s money is being used wisely.”
Johnson: “I’m running for justice of the peace to restore justice and fairness and to stabilize the Pct. 4, Pl. 1 Justice Court. This justice court is at a critical point where it needs an effective leader who has the experience, strong moral foundation, know-how and a clear vision to serve the needs of west Bell County as justice of the peace. I am a public servant who will work hard to balance the caseload between both justice courts by being fair, impartial and competent in my duties and responsibilities as JP.”
Keefe: “My first priority would be to establish a personal working relationship with entities that have business before the court, primarily law enforcement & first responders, hospital staff, hospice care, and property owners. Building good relationships ensure that constituents can trust that you have their best interests at heart. Next would be an offshoot of first in that I would ensure those individuals know that I would be responding to their concerns in a very timely fashion. The Justice of the Peace is a public servant and I will demonstrate that by my interactions with them. Lastly would be to establish a professional working relationship with the Place 2 JP and make sure our offices equally share in both court dockets but also on-call situations. West Bell County creates quite the workload for the Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace offices, and it is imperative that we work well together and support each other.”
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “A. Requiring authorities to provide sufficient evidence to justify issuing warrants and not issuing no-knock warrants without extremely egregious circumstances.
B. Requiring parties to confer with each other regarding the issues before I hear the case. It is always best to have the parties come up with an equitable solution between themselves rather than having a decision forced on them by the court.
C. Not setting a bond for a defendant that would be excessive or insufficient.”
QUESTION 2: What makes you different from the other candidates?
Butchart: “I have experience in forensic science so I can expedite the process of issuing death certificates and save the taxpayer’s money by not sending every unattended death to Dallas for an autopsy. I also have the most life experience.”
Johnson: “After years of controversy and incumbents either being removed from office or sued ..., the Pct. 4, Pl. 1 Justice Court has become unstable in the eyes of west Bell County citizens. Voters are drawn to my ability to do what’s right while serving them with the highest integrity, sincerity and selfless service. I am the only candidate in the race who has served in public office and has shown they can weather the pressures that come with being an elected official. Voters feel confident that I understand the rule of law and will conduct myself in a manner that brings honor to the office and the people.”
Keefe: “Being a Killeen native invested in this community would be the short answer. Very little guessing about who I am. My law enforcement career is a matter of public record. My involvement in the community is well known and sincere. I care about my hometown and I am seeking to continue to serve without other political ambitions.”
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “I am a practicing attorney who has been before the justice courts quite frequently. I know civil and criminal trial procedure and how the rules differ for justice courts. I am a trained Texas mediator, skilled at getting adversarial parties to come to an equitable solution to their problems. I am a Texas licensed Master Electrician and am very knowledgeable about construction law. I am a Texas licensed real estate agent and very knowledgeable about evictions and landlord-tenant cases. I have taken overzealous state actors to task in court for exceeding their authority and infringing on citizen’s rights.”
QUESTION 3: What are you doing to campaign?
Butchart: “The JP Court is the court closest to and most accessible to the people. With that in mind I am meeting and talking to citizens directly. I do have a Facebook page and signs up across Precinct 4.”
Johnson: “We are running a well-oiled campaign and are using tried and tested methods to engage and get voters out to the polls to #BackTheBowtie for a third time. As with the last two successful city-wide campaigns for Killeen City Council, our team is installing yard and roadway signs, block walking and canvassing neighborhoods, holding meet and greets, attending meet the candidate and community events, and utilizing the power of social media. As the campaign season progresses, we will expand our reach and engagement with voters in Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Fort Hood and rural west Bell County using many other effective tools.”
Keefe: “We used social media early on to get our message out along with attending as many social events as my schedule allows -- as I still run my small business. We have also held “Meet & Greets” and some fundraisers that have allowed me to be more visible with signage throughout the precinct.”
Peters: No answer was available as of presstime.
Southworth: “I am going door to door and meeting with our citizens, the people who would most likely be affected when appearing in my court once I am elected.”
QUESTION 4: What kind of feedback are you getting from voters?
Butchart: “I am getting a lot of positive feedback from voters. From discussions I’ve had, the voters really believe that it is time for a change in Bell County.”
Johnson: “I am getting very positive feedback from voters. I have very strong support in Killeen and many voters point to my stellar track record of effective public service and positive visibility in the community when stating why they’re voting for me. Voters that reside outside of Killeen are excited, because this will be their first time being able to cast a vote for me. Voters have commended me for taking the time to visit their neighborhoods in person versus mailing postcards. When interacting with voters, many are surprised about the huge amount of experience and knowledge I have of justice courts.”
Keefe: “Very positive and personally encouraging to have the support of so many in this community. Never had a desire to run for any political office but this opportunity presented itself and if it wasn’t for so
many encouraging me to run, I may not have considered it.”
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “I am getting very positive feedback. They are impressed with my qualifications and find it hard to believe that candidates don’t have to have a law degree to be the Justice of the Peace.”
QUESTION 5: How would you approach the bond setting process?
Butchart: “As I said earlier, bond reform is badly needed. I would set bonds that are based on the individuals and situations. Violent offenders should not be free the next day because their bond is too low, and people with minor offenses should not sit in jail for months due to excessive bail.”
Johnson: “To set appropriate bail bond amounts, I will consider a variety of factors, including the risk that the defendant will flee, the severity of the offense, the defendant’s prior criminal record, the potential danger posed to the public by the defendant’s release and the defendant’s ability to pay. I will not set bonds so high that the defendant is not able to pay the bond and would be forced to remain incarcerated pending trial. Extremely high bond amounts have negative effects on the defendant’s family, employment and ability to carry out other obligations. I will not set low bonds, which will help prevent our court system from becoming a revolving door.”
Keefe: “First thing for the public to realize is that bonds are not meant to be punishment. They are simply to ensure the person shows up for their court hearing. The 8th amendment to the Constitution prohibits excessive bail. Most jurisdictions either use a scale which pertains to the seriousness of the crime, i.e., minor misdemeanors versus serious felonies, or they have their own algorithms that take into account both the criminal act but also factor in data about the defendant such as age, criminal history, past failures to appear, etc. I am not personally aware of the methodology our current JP’s use, but I would do my best to make sure the bail set is appropriate to the offense committed along with following any set guidelines already in place.”
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “Article 1, section 11, 11a, 11b and 11c of the Texas Constitution delineate the appropriateness and possible denial of bail in Texas. More specific information I contained in the Code of Criminal Procedures Title 1, Chapter 17. Bonds are designed to ensure a defendant appears before the court. It should be sufficient to pay all necessary and reasonable expenses incurred in rearresting the defendant should they not appear. Bonds shall not be excessive or insufficient. I would work closely with other magistrates to determine the typical amounts being required for bonds and would conform with those guidelines.”
QUESTION 6: What are your qualifications for the position?
Butchart: “I have almost 30 years of experience in Army CID investigations and Army forensics. I retired as a Colonel. I earned my Masters Degree in Forensic Science and worked as a Forensic Scientist. I am decisive and fair. I am a proud lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, and DAV.”
Johnson: “I have many years of experience in filing and arguing cases in justice courts. I’m an expert in landlord – tenant issues, which make up a majority of Pct. 4 Justice Court cases. I’m a certified apartment manager, certified apartment portfolio supervisor and have mediated dozens of landlord – tenant issues. I have spent the last year studying the JP court, attending online law continuing education courses and shadowing judges and attorneys in court in order to get a thorough understanding of the magistration process. I understand the pertinent rules and procedures governing Justice Courts and stand ready to perform inquests and set fair bail bonds.”
Keefe: Obviously, my law enforcement career, education and training would be the most significant asset, but I would offer my reputation in this community as the next most important qualification. As a small business owner (independent insurance & financial services agency), I interact with customers from every walk of life. To be successful you must establish that personal relationship with them so they trust you will do what’s in their best interests. Lastly, I would offer my service to my community with many civic groups and serving on the boards of many charitable organizations. Investing my time in the community in which I work and reside is one of the most meaningful things I do.
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “A. Practicing attorney, licensed by the State of Texas
B. Experienced Texas Mediator
C. Texas licensed real estate agent
D. Master’s Degrees in Business Administration, Human Resources and Organizational Development as well as a Doctor of Jurisprudence.
E. As an attorney, I have worked diligently to keep overzealous state and county employees from exceeding their authority. I intend to be the first line of protection for the citizens against these overzealous state actors. I will not be a rubber stamp approving and endorsing officer’s warrants and tickets. I will require them to prove their warrants and cases.”
QUESTION 7: People will be going through your records as the campaign process continues, do you have any criminal history?
Butchart: “No.”
Johnson: “I’ve made some mistakes in my past that I’m not proud of. I’ve learned from them and used them to grow into the person I am today. As a teen I was charged with aggravated assault after defending myself from two individuals that were attacking me. Charges were later dropped, and the case was closed. Later, while homeless, I was charged and convicted for burglary of vehicle and criminal mischief. I served 90 days in county jail. These mistakes happened almost 20 years ago and I continue to pay my debt to society by mentoring young people to ensure they avoid making these same mistakes.”
Keefe: “No.”
Peters: No answer was available as of press time.
Southworth: “I have had a property code violation on a house I owned in Kansas City in 2006 that I paid a fine for (the city lost the record of the violation when they computerized the code enforcement department) and a 1995 arrest for misdemeanor class C assault charge that was dismissed in 1997. I have had a few traffic tickets in my life, the most recent was in 2006.”
