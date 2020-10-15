More than 14,000 mail-in ballots for the Nov. 3 election have been requested so far by the Bell County Elections Department, officials said this week.
Matthew Dutton with the Bell County Elections Department said that all of the 14,097 mail-in ballots had been sent out or were “in the queue with our vendor to be sent out” by Wednesday afternoon.
He also added that they are receiving mail-in ballots back every day.
A registered voter within the county must meet one of four requirements to be eligible for mail-in voting.
- Individuals 65 years or older
- Disabled
- Will be out of the county on Election Day AND the entire period of early voting
- Confined to jail, but otherwise eligible to vote
The final day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23 and they must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 4 to be counted, according to the Bell County Elections Department website.
