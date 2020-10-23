The county chairs of both the Democratic and Republican parties of Bell County had very different reactions to the final presidential debate prior to Election Day.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden went back and forth on coronavirus and other topics in their final debate Thursday night.
Nancy Boston, the chairwoman of the Bell County Republican Party, spoke on her thoughts of the debate.
“I think that went very well, I think it was very well done. I think that President Trump handled himself very appropriately and I’m glad he’s our president and I look forward to him serving another four years,” Boston said.
Chris Rosenberg, the chairwoman for the Bell County Democratic Party, shared very different thoughts about Trump’s performance during the debate.
“Once again, President Trump lied and blustered his way through a debate performance. On a day when Bell County’s COVID-19 numbers spiked, and scientists are saying we are headed towards a dark time with the virus, Trump claimed it is ‘going away’ and a vaccine is available now. He said that 99% of COVID patients recover when science tells us 2.6% die and many others suffer lingering effects,” Rosenberg said.
On Biden’s performance, Rosenberg said, “Vice President Joe Biden looked presidential — speaking directly to the American people about the issues important to us — affordable access to healthcare, a living wage, a first-class education, racial justice, climate change. When asked what he would say in his inaugural address, he said, ‘I’m an American president. I represent all of you. Whether you voted for me or against me, I’m going to make sure you’re represented. I’m going to give you hope’.”
Boston thought Biden struggled during the debate.
“I thought Joe Biden kind of went off the deep end and I thought he kind of contradicted himself in lots of areas, but that’s Joe. I’m kinda biased in my feelings and I do support the president and I thought he handled himself very, very well,” she said.
Early voting is currently ongoing in Bell County and will run through Oct. 30, with Election Day on Nov. 3.
