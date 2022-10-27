Election 2022 Logo

Day four of early voting for the Nov. 8 election is in the books, and Bell County polling places saw nearly the same amount of voters on Thursday that it did Wednesday.

On Thursday, a total of 4,578 people voted at the seven polling locations across the county, nearly identical to the 4,580 who voted Wednesday. Thursday’s numbers bring the running total to 18,723.

By-location voting numbers from Wednesday were:

Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen) — 237

Bell County Annex (Killeen) — 520

Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen) — 589

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center (Harker Heights) — 757

Bell County Annex (Belton) — 1,206

Temple ISD Administration (Temple) — 818

Salado Church of Christ (Salado) — 451

Early voting continues through Nov. 4. Polling places are open Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All registered voters in Bell County may cast ballots at any of the early voting locations. 

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

