A candidate who was running for a place on the Killeen City Council in November has decided to step down from the election.
Elizabeth Blackstone has served on the council before and ran for mayor in the past, but concerns over the coronavirus for her and her family as well as changes to her campaign plan because of the virus have pushed her to drop from the race, she said Thursday.
She said she filed with the city to withdraw on Wednesday.
“I just felt like it wasn’t the right time. We can’t get out and knock on doors or start community groups. None of that is possible. It makes campaigning pretty difficult,” Blackstone said over the phone Thursday afternoon.
There are now 12 total candidates that will be vying for three at-large City Council seats.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
