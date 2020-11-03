The board for the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 in Killeen will have a new member after Sandra Blankenship won the election against longtime incumbent Robert Jacobs for the K2 (Killeen) precinct of the water district board.
The results showed Blankenship with a decisive win, 8,471 votes to 3,936, or 68.2 to 31.7%.
The board for the water district makes decisions that affect water distribution for Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton and Copperas Cove.
This election was only the second for the board in around 26 years.
Blankenship is a Killeen resident who has run for multiple political offices including the Texas legislature.
“I am honored to be chosen to represent the citizens of Killeen on WCID No. 1 board. I look forward to keeping the citizens of Killeen informed on a resource fundamental to our future,” Blankenship said.
This is Blankenship’s first election win.
