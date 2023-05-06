Early voting numbers for the Harker Heights municipal elections have been released.
Below is a look at the early voting numbers:
Mayor race
Michael Blomquist: 926
Vitalis Dubininkas: 51
Jackeline Soriano Fountain: 248
David M. Jones: 390
Marva Solomon: 52
Place 2 City Council
Shane Hodyniak: 296
Hal Schiffman: 596
Stacey Wilson: 770
Place 4 City Council
Mike Aycock: 747
Adonias Frias: 109
Lynda Nash (i): 797
Election Night votes are still being tallied and will be released later.
In order to win a seat, candidates must receive at least 50% of the vote, plus 1. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.