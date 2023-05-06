Election 2023

Early voting numbers for the Harker Heights municipal elections have been released.

Below is a look at the early voting numbers:

Mayor race

Michael Blomquist: 926

Vitalis Dubininkas: 51

Jackeline Soriano Fountain: 248

David M. Jones: 390

Marva Solomon: 52

Place 2 City Council

Shane Hodyniak: 296

Hal Schiffman: 596

Stacey Wilson: 770

Place 4 City Council

Mike Aycock: 747

Adonias Frias: 109

Lynda Nash (i): 797

Election Night votes are still being tallied and will be released later.

In order to win a seat, candidates must receive at least 50% of the vote, plus 1. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 10.

