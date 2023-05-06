Harker Heights voters had to wait several hours to find out the results of a municipal election. As of 11:40 p.m. — 4 1/2 hours after polls closed — Harker Heights had only released early voting numbers. Michael Blomquist, who resigned his Place 2 seat on the city council to seak the mayoral seat, had received a total of 926 votes, good for about 56%.
The next closest challenger was David Jones, who had 390 votes as of early voting. Other challengers Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Marva Solomon and Vitalis Dubininkas received 248, 52 and 51, respectively from early voting.
“I’m very excited to see the numbers,” Blomquist said during a private watch party at Papa’s Cafe in Harker Heights. “It shows the hard work that my campaign and all the workers that supported me on this campaign has paid off.
In the race to fill Blomquist’s unexpired seat, it appears Stacey Wilson and Hal Schiffman may be destined for a runoff. As of early voting, Wilson had received 770 and Schiffman had received 596 votes.
Shane Hodyniak, the third challenger, had 296 votes through early voting.
In the Place 4 race, incumbent Lynda Nash appears to be in a dogfight with Mike Aycock. The two appear headed for a runoff as well, with Nash receiving 797 votes and Aycock receiving 747.
Adonias Frias was third in that race after early voting with 109 votes in the election.
In order to win a seat, candidates must receive at least 50% of the vote, plus 1. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 10.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald late Saturday evening that election officials were doing a recount by hand, which is the reason for the delayed results.
Election results (Early voting numbers only)
Mayor race
Michael Blomquist: 926
Vitalis Dubininkas: 51
Jackeline Soriano Fountain: 248
David M. Jones: 390
Marva Solomon: 52
Place 2 City Council
Shane Hodyniak: 296
Hal Schiffman: 596
Stacey Wilson: 770
Place 4 City Council
Mike Aycock: 747
Adonias Frias: 109
Lynda Nash (i): 797
