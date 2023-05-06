Michael Blomquist garnered 53.6% of the vote in Saturday’s election, defeating four other candidates to become the next mayor of Harker Heights.
Meanwhile, the two races for city council seats appear headed to a runoff.
In unofficial totals late Saturday, Blomquist had 1,217 of 2,271 votes cast. David M. Jones had 560 votes, or 24.6%. Jackeline Soriano Fountain had 331 votes, or 14.6%, Vitalis Dubininkas had 85, or 3.7% and Marva Solomon finished with 78, or 3.4%.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat being vacated by Blomquist, Stacey Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, Hal Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
Since none of the candidates finished with more than 50%, Wilson and Schiffman will face off in a June 10 runoff.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat.
Incumbent Lynda Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Mike Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
“I’m very excited to see the numbers,” Blomquist said earlier Saturday during a private watch party at Papa’s Cafe across from City Hall in Harker Heights. “It shows the hard work that my campaign and all the workers that supported me on this campaign has paid off.
Harker Heights voters had to wait several hours to find out the results of a municipal election.
Heights didn’t release the final election results until nearly midnight — about 5 hours after the polls closed.
Apparently, election officials were hand-counting ballots because of the closeness in the Prop A election on the ballot — which resulted in a one-vote difference out of 2,269 ballots cast.
In order to win a seat, candidates must receive at least 50% of the vote, plus 1. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face off in a runoff on June 10.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald late Saturday evening that election officials were doing a recount by hand, which is the reason for the delayed results.
Election results
Mayoral race
Michael Blomquist: 1,217 (53.6%)
Vitalis Dubininkas: 85 (3.7%)
Jackeline Soriano Fountain: 331 (14.6%)
David M. Jones: 560 (24.6%)
Marva Solomon: 78 (3.4%)
Place 2 City Council
Shane Hodyniak: 430 (19%)
Hal Schiffman: 740 (32.7%)
Stacey Wilson: 1,091 (48.3%)
Place 4 City Council
Mike Aycock: 968 (43%)
Adonias Frias: 166 (7.4%)
Lynda Nash (i): 1,116 (48.3%)
