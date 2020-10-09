Both candidates for the District 54 seat in the Texas House of Representatives were back on the campaign trail this week.
Early voting is set to begin Tuesday and the incumbent Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and the challenger Keke Williams, D-Harker Heights, are fighting for the seat.
Buckley described his week during a phone call on Friday.
“It’s been another great, busy week for me and my team. It always begins with constituent service and we’ve engaged lots of voters and safely knocked on thousands of doors,” Buckley said.
He also held a private meet and greet during the week to meet with voters.
“We welcomed voters in a safe environment to talk about issues. We had a great turnout for that. People came and went because we were socially distanced but I would say at least 50 people came and went in a couple of hours,” he said.
As early voting is about to start, Buckley described his plan over the next few weeks.
“We’ll move forward and I’ll continue to do what I’ve always done and that’s be the representative to House District 54 first while also getting out and humbly asking people for their vote,” Buckley said.
Williams also reported a successful week in an email from her campaign manager on Friday.
“This week we reported raising $336,235 in just seven weeks from 14,576 contributions. Voters are captivated with excitement due to the presence of new, inspiring leadership; and are ready for new leadership in Austin. We are amazed by their energy and enthusiasm,” Williams said in the email.
She also said she is meeting with voters in person leading up to early voting and the election.
“Our campaign’s community outreach continues. We are block walking in a safe, socially distant way, and I continue one-on-one Q&A sessions with District 54 voters,” she said.
Williams, an Army retiree, said her campaign is preparing for early voting by giving rides to residents that need them to vote and informing disabled voters on how to help them and what absentee voters need to do to turn in their ballots.
Williams added that her “campaign is honored to earn the endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris.” Williams was previously endorsed by Barack Obama.
Williams and her team are focused on getting voters to the polls as early voting is about to kick off.
“We are four days from early election and 25 days until Election Day. People are already voting. Minds are already made up,” Williams said.
Early voting runs from Tuesday through Oct. 30 and the election is scheduled for Nov. 3. Read more about these two candidates and their stances on some statewide issues in Sunday’s Herald.
(1) comment
Kiki Williams is on the wrong side of every issue. She is a proponent of socialism just as extreme as AOC and Obama. Buckley well represents the values of central Texas and should be reelected.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.