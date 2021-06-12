With early voting results in, challenger Michael Boyd has a hefty lead over three-term incumbent Steve Harris in an election for the Killeen City Council District 4 seat Saturday.
Boyd has 151 votes, while Harris has 91 votes, according to city officials who released the results of early voting shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.
One of four districts in the city, District 4, which is the western side of the city, has the second most registered voters with 22,353 and is where many of the city’s new houses are being built.
Harris and Boyd tied in the May 1 election for the council seat.
The 181-181 tie caused the need for a second election, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Boyd, 36, is running for office for the first time, and has served on multiple boards and committees in the city. He currently serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup. Boyd works as a government data collector. He has lived in Killeen for over 30 years and is a member of the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Harris, 51, is running for his third consecutive term in District 4. He also served in the seat from 2011 to 2013.
Harris works in KISD as a school teacher and was a coach but gave it up to focus on his duties at the council.
In the second election, 236 ballots were cast in the six-day early voting period, which ended Tuesday, according to city officials.
This story will be updated as more voting results come in.
