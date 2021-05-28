With the smell of fried chicken lingering in the background, Michael Boyd made his pitch to voters in Killeen’s District 4 on Friday afternoon.
Boyd was joined by his wife Valerie at the Elms Creek Family Urgent Care on Clear Creek Road. Roughly 15 residents stopped by to taste the home cooking and meet Boyd.
“It’s important that voters know the fundamentals of the person who’s running,” Boyd told the Herald after the event. “People want to get to know you first, so that’s why I took the time to do that.”
He handed out flyers to everyone that stopped by and encouraged them to get out and vote in the District 4 second election.
Boyd tied incumbent Steve Harris in the May 1 City Council election resulting in a need for a second election which will take place on June 12. Early voting begins June 1.
Boyd also took questions from residents which were mostly about roads and parks.
District 4 resident Lydia Guido asked about bringing a pool or park to the area.
“Anything that gets people outside,” she said. “Anything where people can get some activity would be nice.”
Resident Tracie Brammer agreed, saying she has to drive all the way to Lions Club Park to take her dogs for a walk.
“It just confirms the demand for green space in Killeen,” Boyd said.
He mentioned adding a park to District 4 was a top priority and said the Clear Creek would be where he would put it.
He also talked to residents about much-needed road repairs, which are particularly bad in District 4. The city is scheduled to begin repairs on June 1 from the $5.8 million project approved by the council last month. But Watercrest Road, a main thoroughfare for the district is not on the list.
Boyd said his truck was damaged due to a pothole on Elms Road. He told the Herald in a video interview fixing the roads was “personal” for him.
Matthew Mitchell, the manager of Elms Creek Family Urgent Care, said he grew up with Boyd and wanted to put on the event to help draw support.
“I know him personally. I know his character and who he is as a person.” Mitchell said. “He’s a good man. He’s down to earth and we want to help him as much as we can.”
Boyd will continue campaigning this weekend with a meet-and-greet event on Sunday at Bones Cracked Rib BBQ at 3401 West Stan Schlueter Road from 4 to 6 p.m.
Harris will be door knocking in the district with his team all day Saturday and plans to be on Carpet Lane around 2 p.m.
