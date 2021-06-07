Killeen City Council District 4 candidate Michael Boyd and his opponent incumbent Steve Harris have submitted campaign finance disclosure forms to the City of Killeen. The form shows Boyd spent the most, mainly for advertising purposes, as well as received the most donations.
The finance reports submitted on Friday show how much the candidates received in donations, loan totals and expenditures. These are the latest reports the two candidates have submitted.
According to the report, Boyd has received a total of $2,672 in political contributions, with his highest donation of $1,000 coming from Joshua Welch of 3000 Illinois Avenue, which is the headquarters of WBW Development.
Boyd said Welch is a friend and was no longer employed by WBW Development at the time of the donation on May 26. Boyd said he wrote the developer’s address on the campaign finance report because he had to file the campaign finance report with the city on Friday, and did not have another address for Welch at the time.
On Monday, Boyd wanted to make clear he does not take donations from businesses or special interest groups.
“In full transparency, I started my campaign by placing $1,290 of my own money into it,” Boyd said in a statement to the Herald on Monday. “Naturally, additional contributions large and small followed from friends and family. Mr. Welch made a large contribution to my campaign as a friend; no longer employed by WBW Development. My campaign does not receive contributions from organizations, businesses and/or special interest groups.”
Boyd also received $200 from Stephanie Gowdy of Johns Creek, Georgia, $250 from Wanda Stidom of Harker Heights, $300 from Benton Goodnight of Killeen and a $300 contribution from Horace Grace of Killeen. Boyd has declined to comment on his donations.
Of those contributions, Boyd spent $2,150 for advertising expenses from Vista Print Corporation and Ohana Ink Co. Boyd currently has a loan balance of $1,290.
Harris, to date, has collected $410 from political contributions. He’s received three total donations, one being from himself for a total of $269. His largest contributions came from Killeen resident Jack Ralston in the total amount of $310. Harris spent the money received from his contributions on advertising in the Herald.
In addition, Harris spent $679 on a personal credit card for some expenditures, as well as the $269 he donated for an ad in the Daily Herald.
THE ELECTION
Early voting in the election concludes Tuesday, and Election Day is Saturday. Boyd and Harris tied during the first municipal election held May 1, with each earning 181 ballots each, causing a need for a second election.
Harris, 51, is running for his third consecutive term in District 4. He also served in the seat from 2011 to 2013.
Harris works for KISD as a teacher. He was a coach, but put that aside to focus on his city council duties.
Boyd, 36, is running for the first time. He also serves on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, Capital Improvements Advisory Committee and Parks Masterplan Workgroup.
Boyd works as a government data collector. He has lived in Killeen for over 30 years and is a member of the local Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Ballots for early voting can still be cast Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College Street, or Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700-A E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
