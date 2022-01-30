Patsy Bracey, the chairwoman of Killeen’s Senior Advisory Board and a candidate for Killeen mayor, fired back at accusers who say she’s abusive toward seniors and can have an uncontrollable temper, and said it may be time to dissolve the advisory board which has become politicized heading into the May 7 municipal election — in which Bracey is a mayoral candidate.
Bracey, 76, denied the accusations, which were filed to the city earlier this month in an official complaint made by Killeen senior Debbie Bundy.
Bracey visited the Herald on Wednesday afternoon to tell her side of the story in response to an article that the Herald published last Sunday. Bracey, who has lived in Killeen since 1964, said the accusations against her were due to sour grapes after Bundy was told by Killeen Parks and Recreation Director Joe Brown that Bundy could no longer organize out-of-state bus trips for the Killeen Senior Center.
“She only did that so she can get free trips,” Bracey said, referring to rewards travel organizers can get when they help arrange such trips.
Bundy said the most recent complaint to the city was the second complaint she had attempted to file on Bracey in a little over two years.
The first complaint, which Bundy put together in late 2019 and included over 100 signatures, didn’t seem to go anywhere. Bundy said she was prepared to present it to the City Council in December 2019, but was asked by Brown, the Parks and Recreation director, if he could handle it. Bundy said nothing was done, which prompted her to file the second complaint earlier this month.
In the complaints, Bundy alleges that Bracey not only abuses her authority on the senior advisory board but is also abusive toward other seniors.
In the 2019 complaint, there are allegations that Bracey “physically holds seniors while threatening them” and in the 2021 complaint, Bundy mentions a phone call during an early morning in December where Bracey “threatened and screamed” at her.
Bracey claims that Bundy is only retaliating against her is because of her travel privileges being revoked.
When asked if the complaint was filed in reaction to the travel planning being taken away, Bundy just shook her head and said it was all a lie.
“She had nothing to even do with that,” Bundy said of Bracey. “She wasn’t even in the loop.”
Bracey said the petition with 110 signatures that was attached to the 2019 complaint was really a petition Bunday started last year in order to get her traveling privileges back.
Bundy did provide the Herald with a copy of a separate petition she made to get her travel privileges reinstated.
That petition had 58 signatures.
The Missing Phone
One of the main reasons Bundy said she filed the most recent complaint against Bracey was because Bracey sent a text message to Killeen City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, saying Bundy was a “danger,” according to Bundy.
Bundy attached a copy of the text message, which showed Bracey’s cellphone number, in her complaint.
When Bracey was asked about the text message, which was sent in July of last year, Bracey said that her phone was missing during a 24-hour period during that day.
“My phone went missing for about a 24-hour period and they called me to tell me that they found my phone in the bathroom,” Bracey said, adding she doesn’t know who sent the message or why.
Bracey did say that she reported her phone missing.
Supporters
Both women do have supporters behind them.
During her visit to the Herald on Wednesday, Bracey brought along Patricia Holland, a fellow member of the senior advisory board.
Holland said she’s never seen Bracey physically abuse any senior, and the seniors at the senior center would never allow it.
“The people down at the senior center are feisty; they would never let Ms. Bracey put her hands on them,” Holland said.
Also during Bracey’s one-hour visit at the Herald, a 65-year-old senior named David Sanchez called Bracey’s phone, and wanted to weigh in.
“Everything I read in the paper, from what I know, is not true,” Sanchez said, adding Bracey does not abuse people.
Sanchez said that he signed Bundy’s petition under false pretenses but the Herald wasn’t able to find his name on either petition.
Bundy’s supporters, Edye Holman, 77, and Oscar Rampersand, 73, who were both at the Killeen Senior Center on Thursday, corroborated what was said in Bundy’s complaints and said that they signed the 2019 petition.
“I’d like to add a few more words to that article: Intimidation and she’s a bully,” Rampersand said of Bracey.
Bracey said she received phone calls “supporting me” since last Sunday’s article, and accused Bundy of being a “get-even person.”
The Herald also received at least one phone call supporting Bracey following last week’s article.
At the end of the meeting with Bracey, she told the Herald that she wishes for the senior advisory board is dissolved, at least temporarily, until Killeen’s new senior center is built as part of the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
“It’s all become too politicized and a toxic environment,” Bracey said, blaming certain Killeen City Council members for stirring up controversy and conspiring against her. “We used to have a beautiful board once but now those days are long gone.”
Bracey has served on the board “off and on” for 14 years, she said, and her term as chairwoman will be up in September 2023.
Also innocent in all this is Joe Brown, Bracey said multiple times in her interview with the Herald.
She said she recorded her interview with the Herald so she could take it back to Brown and show him that she had defended him.
Bracey said Brown’s only involvement was a recent meeting in which Brown had Bundy and Bracey in his office.
Bracey said that Brown told both of them to “act like human beings and not like a bunch of angry women” but Bracey would later recant this statement and deny that she said it, despite being recorded saying the quote.
Brown also denied making this comment during a meeting with City Manager Kent Cagle when Brown refused to be written up by Cagle.
The Herald did reach out to both the city and Joe Brown to answer questions regarding the investigation but the only answer that has been received was regarding Bracey’s term ending in Sept. 30, 2023.
Most of the Herald’s questions sent to Joe Brown and the city have gone unanswered:
Is the investigation over or is it ongoing?
Who are the investigators?
What are the possible outcomes of the investigation?
If Bracey is under investigation, why is she still allowed to currently serve?
What is Joe Brown’s involvement?
Did Joe Brown tell Debbie Bundy he would handle the 2019 complaint that had a petition attached? How did he handle it? What became of it?
Is Joe Brown facing any kind of disciplinary action over this?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.