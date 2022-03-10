After Killeen Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey stated that she refused to step down from the board following abuse allegations, the Killeen City Council may consider removing her from the board in an upcoming council meeting.
On Tuesday’s council meeting agenda, there is an item titled “Consider a resolution/memorandum removing members and appointing new members to the Senior Citizens Advisory Board”. And while Bracey’s name is not specifically stated as up for removal, the controversial city issue revolves around her.
A Series of Complaints
In January, the Herald was approached by Killeen resident Debbie Bundy with complaints that she attempted to file with the city against Bracey. Both complaints detailed allegations of abuse and Bracey abusing her power as the chair of the board.
Also included in one of the complaints from Bundy was a petition from 2019 with over 100 signatures calling for Bracey to be removed from the board.
Bundy also alleged that before she could take the petition to the City Council in 2019, the Killeen Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Joe Brown asked for her to allow him to handle it.
Bracey, a Killeen mayoral candidate, has vehemently denied the accusations, and Brown has not responded to Herald questions about the issue.
Bracey, 76, said the accusations stem from Bundy being told she could no longer plan bus trips with the Killeen Senior Center.
Bundy used to set up traveling events with the seniors with the center with a traveling agency but this task has since been moved over to a different agency.
“She is a very get-even person,” Bracey said of Bundy, who is also a senior.
A Possible Conclusion?
On Feb. 23, Bracey said she was asked to step down from the advisory board by City Manager Kent Cagle and council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez due to bad publicity. Both Gonzalez and Cobb are part of the subcommittee of the board and were investigating the claims of abuse against Bracey.
Before Cobb was on that subcommittee, Mayor Pro-Tem Debbie Nash-King was in her place going back until at least November as the subcommittee investigated multiple complaints.
Nash-King, who is also running for mayor in the city’s May 7 election, stepped down from the subcommittee in January to avoid a conflict of interest because Bracey is a mayoral candidate, too.
“When she announced that she was running for the mayor, I could no longer be the lead investigator because it would appear to be a conflict of interest, so I asked Mayor Segarra to appoint another council member in my place so the investigation could continue,” Nash-King said.
Bracey said the call to remove her from the board due to bad publicity was “bull----.”
“I’m sorry, but that’s just bull----”, Bracey said,
Cagle refuted these claims and said that publicity was not mentioned at all.
“I did not meet with Ms. Bracey. I had a phone conversation with her. I told her the Council subcommittee met and asked for her resignation. Her years of service were appreciated and it was hoped she would leave on her own terms. If not, the committee would recommend to the Council that she be replaced. I never mentioned bad publicity or publicity of any kind.” Cagle said.
Bracey also claims there was no investigation of the complaints against her.
“Mrs. Cobb and Mrs. Gonzalez don’t even have an investigation and they asked me to step down, but I am not stepping down until they have an investigation, and if that investigation is true, then I would gladly step down,” Bracey said last week.
But instead of stepping down, Bracey made it very known that she will not, and even take things even further.
“Until there is a substantial investigation instead of these fabricated lies, I am not going to step down,” Bracey said, “And if it continues, I will file a lawsuit against each of them. And you can put that in the paper.”
The current members of the advisory board besides Bracey are Mary Taylor, Emilio Fenderson, Bear Jones, Deborah Voight, Lee Choe, Bill Barker, Patricia Holland, Betty Kimbrough, Barbara Henke and Holly Teel, who is also running for mayor.
There is no age restriction for every member of the board but there is a requirement for at least six of the 11 members to be over the age of 55.
Tuesday’s council meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
A call to Bracey on Thursday for this report was not immediately returned.
