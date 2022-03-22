Senior Advisory Board Chairwoman Patsy Bracey resigned her position Tuesday, just hours before the Killeen City Council was scheduled to vote on her removal.
In a 6-0 vote last week, the council passed a motion of direction to remove Bracey from the board amid allegations of abuse from several Killeen seniors — and the suggestion of the board’s subcommittee of Council members Nina Cobb and Jessica Gonzalez after their investigation into the allegations.
After receiving Bracey’s letter of resignation Tuesday, the council opted to not vote on removing her from the board.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown confirmed to the Herald that Bracey sent her resignation letter to both the City Council and City Manager Kent Cagle.
The item for Bracey’s removal was still on the consent agenda at the time of Tuesday’s council meeting.
Allegations of abuse that surround Bracey, a longtime nurse and mayoral candidate in the May 7 municipal election, have been covered by the Herald extensively in the last two months, including an awkward city council meeting which erupted into accusations and finger pointing after a council member Mellisa Brown tried to seek an inquiry into the supposed mishandling of the complaints against Bracey.
On Friday, Bracey filed a lawsuit in Bell County civil court against Debbie Bundy, one of the residents who filed a complaint against Bracey. The suit seeks $20,000 in damages, in addition to lawyer fees.
Bundy said she has decided to countersue Bracey and has hired Ashley Clapper of Killeen’s Corbin, Stapler and Clapper to be her lawyer. Bracey has even threatened to sue Bundy again.
Bundy brought the two complaints she filed against Bracey to the Herald early this year.
The first complaint was from 2019 and came attached with a petition of over 100 signatures asking for Bracey’s removal, but according to Bundy, the petition went nowhere as Parks and Recreation Executive Director Joe Brown stepped in to ask Bundy to let him handle it.
The Herald reached out to Joe Brown to verify this but he declined to answer.
Consent agenda
The council approved the following items on the consent agenda:
A $512,470 deal with Sports Fields Solutions to establish multi-sport playing conditions at Conder, Stewart, and Phyllis parks.
Awarding bid to J.B. & Co. for construction of the Wolf Ditch Improvement Project in the amount of $205,479.
Awarding bid to American Lube Supply for Petroleum Products and Exhaust Fluid in the amount of $90,702.
A $261,206 deal with both Iteris Inc. and Control Panels USA, Inc. for programming and configuration services and the purchase of a wireless broadband communication system for SCADA Upgrade Project.
The renewal of the City’s fuel services contract with FleetCor Technologies Operating Company, LLC., in an amount to not exceed $2,500,000 per year.
