The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election on Nov. 3 after the May 2 election was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting begins Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.
This week’s profile features Brett Williams, the incumbent for Place 5 on the school board.
Name: Brett E. Williams
Age: 47
Occupation: Executive Director for a nonprofit
City of residence: Killeen
Questions and Answers
What was your upbringing like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I was raised in a two-parent household by my mom and stepfather. I am the youngest of five children. I was a latchkey child; my mom worked as a laborer in a regional factory and my father was retired military and had a second career at a local utility company. I am a graduate of Haynes Elementary, Manor Middle School, Killeen High and Sam Houston State University. My stepfather relocated our family to Killeen from Dallas, touting Killeen as the ideal place to raise kids away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.
What do you do for a living, and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I served the City of Killeen for 20 plus years prior to retiring. I held the positions of Public Information Officer, Athletic Superintendent, Director of Parks and Recreation, and Executive Director of Community Services. I am currently the Executive Director for Ralph Wilson Youth Club. I have an extreme passion for sports and discovered I could channel this in the field of parks and recreation. My service in parks and recreation resulted in me developing an understanding of the importance of recreational experiences in helping to develop youth via interactions with camp counselors, coaches, and teammates.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
Yes — my current KISD Place 5 Trustee position. I feel as though I bring a unique skillset to the Board. I have over 20 years of experience in municipal government which provides insight into how policies and procedures are successfully adopted and implemented in a government environment. My capacity in municipal government equates to the role of an executive cabinet member in the school district. It assists me tremendously in understanding their challenges and comprehending the complexity of many of the items they bring forth for approval.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
My priority will be a comprehensive review of the academic performance of our youth and a subsequent accountability system based on this review. The state has an accountability system, however, I would like to see KISD have its own local accountability system based on the wants and needs of our local parents, students, and educators. Local ownership of an accountability system can prove to be extremely valuable in obtaining increased engagement with our district families. Every community has its uniqueness. A locally designed and adopted accountability system will cater to this uniqueness.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
Neither my parents nor siblings graduated from college. My parents worked countless hours to provide the basics in life. Seeing their work ethic, along with mentorship from my teachers, made it possible for me and my family to have a better life.
My background isn’t any different than many parents today. I understand their challenges, frustrations, and desires. They want a better life for their children, and a district that provides a pathway to this goal. While everyone doesn’t think the same, we must respect everyone’s thinking and work to find common ground for the greater good of our community.
What are your qualifications for a school board seat?
I have 24 months of service on the board and over 20 years of executive level experience in a municipal environment that is very comparable to the school board environment. I have a vast understanding of our community and the evolution of our community from a small-town district to one of the larger districts in the state. I am a superb communicator with the ability to efficiently engage in dialogue with the community, staff and fellow elected officials. I possess the intellect to comprehend complex concepts and make sound decisions that do not compromise the best interest of the public.
