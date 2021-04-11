Name: Brockley King Moore
Age: 53
Occupation: Honorably retired military (23 years) and self-employed
What neighborhood do you live in?
Live Oaks Ridge/Maxdale Elementary community
What was your upbringing and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I am the youngest of 13 children, parents from Montgomery, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi. Mom taught us to be humble, respect the teaching of Jesus Christ, family oriented, and be seed sowers in your community. Father served in the military for 28 years. After retirement he worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years. Mom was a nurse for 20 years. Mom instilled in us faith, respect, ethics, and to serve our country and community. Mom trained us to stay focus on mission. I have been in and out killeen since second grade, being a military child.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am retired military/self employed which affords me the ability to be a servant resident.
It is essential the residents have an elected official available, accessible, objective thinker for the entire city dealing with the growth and diversity. Servants serve others with passion and understanding with a hands on approach with a labor or love for mankind expecting nothing in return.
Have you run or served for a public office before? If so, what did you do? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Killeen City Council?
Yes, I have run for city council and school board trustees in the past. I had honor to serve as City Council Dist, 4/Mayor Pro Tem 15 months (2015-17). This was a very challenging time that the many skills set of accountable, accessible, accountable traits shined. We set and put in high standards to govern the city on. We completely changed the status quo and built trust and unity which the residents were thirsty during this time. The top priorities have changed since 2020 to city infrastructure, street maintenance, funding first responders the proper equipment and funds to serve the residents.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
1) Street & Water Maintenance, and Law Enforcement (first responders), accommodate diverse community growth in rational objective matter. 2) We must maintain a balance budget and proper staffing 3) Close gaps among residences, military families, seniors, and children to ensure they have a good quality of life with a total “Boots On The Ground” experience.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
I am a humble servant that lives in a rational world with empathy & compassionate for mankind. I cherish the blessing of being a father, husband (32 yrs), grandpa. Every action I evaluate all angles. I am engaged and experienced in building unity, selfless servant with a calm assessment and objectivity. I believe in improving the present generation and the next generation better than the way I find it. I have been trained and educated to be an open minded & think outside the box approach professional and hands on while in the military and as a citizen on boards, advisors and committees.
