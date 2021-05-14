When the city-ordered recount of the Killeen City Council District 4 race resulted in a tie on Thursday, candidate Brockley Moore was officially knocked out of the race.
Moore served on the council from 2015 to 2017, including an eight-month stint as mayor pro tem. The politically active Killeen resident said Friday he feels good about his campaign, which garnered 112 votes. Incumbent Steve Harris, 51, and candidate Michael Boyd, 36, both received 181 votes, and now head to a second election to determine who will represent west Killeen.
The city council will vote at Tuesday’s meeting to certify the recount and a new election day will be determined.
“I’m happy because the things I ran on, they are happening for the seniors, and children and community at large,” Moore said in a phone interview Friday. He pointed to the council voting on Tuesday to approve $5.8 million in funding to repair the city’s worst roads.
When asked what candidate he will be supporting, Moore did not hold back.
“I full-heartedly support Michael Boyd because he has the flexibility, accessibly and accountability,” Moore, 53, said.
In an email to the Herald on Friday Boyd said he was both pleased and surprised to learn of the endorsement.
“Mr. Moore is well known in the community with a strong understanding of our District,” Boyd said in the email.
Moore said Harris’s job as a teacher doesn’t allow him to attend to business during the day, something he feels is important for an elected official.
“City business goes on in the daytime as well as in the nighttime,” Moore said. “It’s not just behind the dais.”
He added, “The reason I ran is because for the last four years District 4 did not have anybody representing them or speaking up. That’s why they asked me to run again.”
In an email to the Herald, Harris said he and Moore were friends for several years but things soured when Harris ran against Moore in 2017.
Harris said he has been extremely available to his constituents and even put his coaching career on hold to ensure he could attend to council business. He said he also made sure to only visit his dying mother in Dallas from Thursday to Sunday last summer to make sure he could be at council meetings on Tuesdays.
Moore said he sat down with Boyd recently, although he wouldn’t give a specific date, and discussed his concerns about being available to citizens.
“I have sat down with the young fellow and he has assured me he’s going to follow the charter and take care of the residents and children of the city of Killeen and he will be available and accessible to them throughout the week,” Moore said.
In his emailed response, Boyd said he shares Moore’s belief about the importance of being available and accessible to constituents, but he did not say Harris was unavailable.
“District 4 is perhaps the largest, fastest growing and highest earning area in Killeen,” Boyd said. “It is paramount that residents are able to reach their councilmember to express concerns and ask questions.”
Boyd said his work provides flexibility and making himself available has become a priority.
“The City provides council-members with a dedicated phone number and email for correspondence,” Boyd said in the email. “I intend to establish time-blocks throughout the week to meet with residents for the same reasons.”
Harris said he will continue to focus on economic growth in both industry and variety.
“I will just do more of what I have been doing and, doing more new things, socially, in District 4 that I haven’t done before,” Harris’s email said. “District 4 and the city of Killeen has my heart, not a few groups and, or organizations trying to enact ‘change’ and take us into an undefined ‘direction.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.