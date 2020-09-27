The Killeen Independent School District could have two new board members come November.
Two seats are up for election on Nov. 3. The election was originally scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Early voting for the election begins Oct. 13.
Every Sunday prior to the beginning of early voting, the Herald will run a profile of one of the candidates.
This week’s profile features Brockley Moore, running for Place 5 on the school board.
Name: Brockley King Moore
Age: 53
Occupation: Retired military of 23 years, and self employed
City of Residence: Killeen
Question and Answer:
What was your upbringings like, what is your education level, and what brought you to the Killeen area?
I am the youngest of 13 children from parents of Montgomery, Alabama. Mom taught us to be humble, family oriented, and be a seed sower in your community. Father served in the military for 28 years; after retirement he worked for the United Postal Service for 25 years. Mom worked as a nurse for 20 years. I have had the opportunity to obtain 2 associate degrees (general studies and early childhood), BA in Business Administration and several intense certifications in leadership and military customs, diversity and inclusion, financial managerial readiness, enlisted executive administrative assistant to general officers and operations.
What do you do for a living and did you get into the field you are in? If you are retired, what did you do?
I am retired from the military after 23 years honorable (2011) as a senior executive enlisted administrative assistant with a wide range of experience from the company to corps level, United States Army Installation Management Command, and special assignments with I, III, and V Corps. I took advantage of the opportunities in conjunction with 4 deployments and 3 special assignments overseas from 1989 to 2011. Presently I am responsible for assisting my family offsprings children and grandchildren with their education, job opportunities, and overseeing family property across the Southern region. My parents and elder sisters trained us to be independent.
Have you run or served for a public office before? What office was it, what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the KISD school board?
Yes, I have run for city council member and school board trustees in past years. I had honor to serve as Killeen City Council member District 4 with 15 months of them as Mayor Pro Tem 2015-17 with 15 months. This when my leadership, critical thinking skills, and influence to serve mankind paid off during a challenging time in our city government by spearheading and accomplishments with our mayor came to light for the residents of Killeen by getting the first balanced budget in four years, saving Copper Mountain Library, Senior Citizens Program, properly funded the Law Enforcement and Fire Department.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a school board member?
I will be 100% available, accessible, ethical, and calm assessment & objectivity for all the entire KISD School District.
I will continue to promote Reading and Writing Academy, STEM, KCC, ECHC and special programs (special education).
I will assist in closing the gaps in all grade levels, decrease dropouts rate, classroom size, and build a more esprit de corps for a diverse ever growing school district.
I will be frontrunner to increase retainability of quality public school teachers, paraprofessional, bus drives, and support staff.
I will be the frontrunner to make sure children are provided with the tools, learning environment needed.
What do you want votes to know about you on a personal level?
I am a humble servant that lives in a rational world. I am engaged in the process from start to finish in the process of any with a calm assessment and objectivity. I believe in improving the present generation and next generation better than the way I find it. I am morally, open minded and think outside the box understanding every child is an individual. I am a member of KISD Parental Involvement (12 years), Lifetime member of: Reading Is Fundamental Inc, National Assoc for the Education of Young Children and Texas Assoc for the Education of Children (15 years).
What are your qualifications for a school board member seat?
I am experienced, compassionate, people orientated, morally qualified, my word is my bond. I have a personal stake in the success of mankind. I have a proven track record of investing into the lives of children with my own earning and time with a labor of love. I know what success looks like from my own four adult children and relatives. I take complete ownership of my responsibilities and accountable for my actions. I have worked across the several ranges of nonprofits, federal government, military and state level with an exemplary record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.