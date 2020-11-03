Buckingham reelected to Texas Senate

With 68.8% of the vote as of 10:36 p.m., Republican Sen. Dawn Buckingham is the presumptive winner of her second term to the Texas State Senate representing District 24, which includes Bell County.
She won with more 218,850 votes, as reported shortly before press time. Her opponent was Democrat Clayton Tucker, a Lampasas native who ran on a progressive platform.
A seventh generation Texan, Buckingham is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, later receiving her medical degree from Texas medical Branch and Galveston, according to her campaign website. She and her husband, Ed Buckingham, have two children.
In 2019, Buckingham became the first person in 58 years with two years or less experience to be named Chair of the Senate Nominations Committee, a key position responsible for the review of Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointees to agencies and boards across state government.
“Tonight the people of Senate District 24 have sent a clear message: they want experienced, conservative leadership to represent them in the Texas Senate, and I am honored to be that person,” Buckingham said in an email at 10:25 p.m. “I would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support in this election cycle.”
