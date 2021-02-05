Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents Killeen, western Bell County and Lampasas County in the Texas House, has been named to three different committees including being named the vice-chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs committee.
Thursday afternoon, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, announced committee assignments for the House, according to a news release from Buckley’s office.
District 54 Rep. Buckley, was appointed as vice-chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee and will also serve on the Public Education and the Local and Consent Calendars committees.
“Having been raised in the shadow of Fort Hood, Texas, I am humbled and honored to have been named Vice-Chairman of the Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee. Military service members and veterans are part of the fabric that makes up House District 54, and it is my honor to serve Texans on this committee,” said Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian.
The House Defense and Veterans’ Affairs committee handles matters relating to the various branches of the military service of the United States, realignment and closure of military bases, defense of the state and nation, emergency preparedness, and veterans of military and related services, according to the news release.
Of his appointment to the Public Education committee, Buckley said, “The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for Texas students, teachers and parents. I look forward to helping my colleagues on the public education committee and in the Texas House craft common sense solutions that identify and close learning gaps while solidifying a bright future for the more than five million students in Texas public schools.”
