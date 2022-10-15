Campaign finance reports are out again, and just as the reports from July, they indicate a large divide between the incumbents and their challengers.
The reports also show the same patterns, with the incumbents typically receiving large contributions, while their Democratic counterparts generally report small contributions from more sources.
State House District 54
The coffers for both incumbent Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and challenger Jonathan Hildner, D-Killeen, have expanded in the past three months.
Through Sept. 29, Buckley has a total of $215,341.16 cash on hand, according to his report on the Texas Ethics Commission website. Hildner reported $18,863.17 cash on hand to the Ethics Commission. Both figures are increases from when they filed their reports in July.
There is a vast difference in what each candidate has received in political contributions. Buckley received a number of sizeable contributions from individuals and political action committees.
Hildner, on the other hand, has received a large majority of his money from smaller, individual contributions with a handful of political action committees.
For the current reporting period, Buckley’s contributions totaled $100,510.76 and Hildner’s totaled $46,696.58.
From the last reporting period, the most notable contributions come from individuals and PACs, such as Dr. Scott Isdale, a local chiropractor; Texas House Republican Caucus PAC; Texas State Teachers Association PAC; PharmPAC; and Marathon Petroleum PAC.
Contributions to Hildner’s campaign come from notable local individuals such as Aya Eneli, a lawyer and professor; Horace Grace, a former Brazos River Authority board member; Ken Wilkerson, Killeen’s mayor pro tem; and Tyrone McLaurin, a former Killeen mayor hopeful.
State House District 55
With less than 30 days until the November election, incumbent Rep. Hugh Shine and challenger Tristian Sanders still show a large disparity in both funding and expenses. As of noon Saturday, Sanders has not submitted an updated campaing finance report to the Texas Ethics Commission website.
Through Oct. 11, Shine has $843,039.66 on hand, according to his most recent report. Sanders reported $328.64 in cash on hand as of July 31.
Similarly, there is a large disparity in total contributions and expeditions, the reports showed. As of Oct. 11, Shine has reported $59,900 in total political contributions and $78,269.14 in political expenditures. The vast majority of expenditures have been for consulting fees and political advertising.
To date, Shine has spent $18,500 in consulting fees which include three $4,000 payments to Keats Norfleet, a $2,500 payment to Lamar Lewis and a $4,000 payment to Jordan Overturf. Shine has also spent $19,334.60 in printing and advertising.
Sanders has so far spent $832.63 in advertising, and $460 in transportation expenses.
For political contributions, Shine has received a sizable number of large-scale donations. His largest donation by a wide margin comes from Texans for Lawsuit Reform in the way of $12,100. Shine has also received donations from Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas PAC, the Texas Apartment Association PAC, Texas Allicance for Life, Texas Food & Fuel Association PAC, Texas State Teachers Association PAC, TREPAC, TSAPAC, TXTA TruckPAC, and Manufacturers PAC of Texas, among others. Notable local contributors include $500 from former Killeen Mayor Scott Cosper and David Connell of Connell & Associates.
Sanders reported $328.64 in political contributions, but his campaign report did not list any line-item contributions.
