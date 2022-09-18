All signs are pointing to the Nov. 8 election — political signs that is. Several of the area’s county and state candidates have begun dotting Killeen and the Central Texas area with their campaign signs in past couple of weeks.
Some can be seen near intersections of major roadways in plain view for passersby to see. Others have been placed in empty, not yet developed fields along major roadways.
But why have the signs just recently been appearing, and where can they be placed?
Texas law dictates when candidates can begin distributing signs, and state as well as local laws dictate where supporters can place them.
According to the Texas Election Code, signs can be placed beginning 90 days prior to an election and can remain in place until 10 days after the election. The Nov. 8 general election is 51 days away.
In the state of Texas, signs are not allowed to be placed on public property. They can only be placed on private property with the owner’s consent.
Signs also cannot be placed in a right of way (i.e. driveway entrance or parking lot entrance).
Best practices
What are the best practices for candidates when designing signs?
Mack Latimer, party chair of the Bell County GOP, and Lynda Nash, party chair of the Bell County Democratic Party, both shared insight into what they recommend for candidates.
Latimer said that typically, candidates want to select a color scheme that draws people’s attention, including black and white. When he ran for the county’s party chair, Latimer said he ran with a black and white sign because many of the candidates did not use that color scheme.
Campaign size also matters, according to Latimer. If candidates decide the bigger signs make sense with their finances, they can draw more attention since they are easier to see from the road and one does not have to strain their eyes to see it, he explained.
Do more signs equal more votes? Not necessarily.
According to Latimer, signs are typically more important in a primary election or a nonpartisan race than a general election.
“Name recognition matters a lot more there,” Latimer said.
Signs prior to a general election typically serve a different purpose.
“The sign is really a reminder that hey, an election is coming up and this is my name, go research me,” Latimer said. “We’re hoping that voters are getting informed and all of that stuff.”
Nash had similar sentiments of sign strategy.
Going off experience of successfully running a campaign for Harker Heights City Council and the Bell County Democratic Party chair, Nash said the sign should be eye-catching, and there should be a lot of them.
“Whatever catches a person’s eye, I think, that’s in there and you can incorporate it into your marketing, I think that’s very important,” Nash said. “And I do think that the number of signs that you have is extremely important because we’re just people at the end of the day.”
She said during her campaign for Harker Heights City Council, the amount of signs she had helped spark conversations with voters who recognized her from her signs.
“People do pay attention to signs now,” she said. “The professionals outside of Bell County say they’re a waste of money, that you shouldn’t spend a lot of money on signs. I don’t believe that.”
The Herald took or obtained photos this month of signs from candidates running for Bell County Commissioner, Bell County Justice of the Peace and State House of Representative candidates.
Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson told the Herald he will have his signs out in the first part of October.
The election signs that are out and about right now include the following races:
State House District 54: Brad Buckley (R) and Jonathan Hildner (D)
State House District 55: Hugh Shine (R) and Tristian Sanders (D)
State Senate District 24: Pete Flores (R) and Kathy Jones-Hospod (D)
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Bobby Whitson (R) and Stacey Wilson (D)
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Chris Bray (R) and Louie Minor (D)
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2: Steve Harris (R), Nicola James (D) and Juan Rivera (Write-in)
