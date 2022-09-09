Just as changes in weather patterns give way to new seasons, so do changes in a person’s priorities. It was a desire to devote her time to other endeavors that ultimately aided Copperas Cove Councilwoman Dianne Campbell in making her decision to withdraw her reelection campaign shortly after the filing period for the November election ended.
“I withdrew because I just really wanted to spend more time with my family and to take on some other priorities,” Campbell said in a phone interview Wednesday. “You know, I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be still volunteering and very much engaged with the community and doing things.”
Along with being a great-grandmother, Campbell said some of the things she will remain active in are the Wreaths for Vets organization that runs the annual wreath-laying at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
She said she will continue to remain active in supporting Fort Hood events and helping maintain the relationship between the post and the city.
“That was kind of my role as city council(woman), but I was doing it before and I will continue to do that,” Campbell said.
Finally, Campbell also is heavily invested in seeing Rhode Park come to fruition. Slated for greenspace just off of Big Divide Road in the western part of the city, Rhode Park will be designed to be equipped with sensory equipment to appeal to adaptive people.
“This gives me an opportunity to engage more fully in that,” Campbell said.
Campbell reflected on her Christian faith as a main determinant in the decision to withdraw.
“I devoted a lot of time, effort and love to serving our community on the city council, and now I’m in a different season,” Campbell said. “You know, I’m a born-again Christian and I look for God and Jesus to direct me in the path I should go.”
Campbell was elected to the Copperas Cove City Council in November 2019. During her three years, Campbell said the council as a whole made some momentous decisions.
Some of the accomplishments Campbell said she has been part of is the approval of the city’s updated comprehensive plan, approving an updated sign ordinance and overseeing the city’s revisions to the Planning and Zoning Ordinance.
“The citizens of Copperas Cove have voiced repeatedly their desire for more business in Copperas Cove,” Campbell said. “When you talk to the (Economic Development Corporation) or you talk to the Industrial Foundation, a large part of that is driven by rooftops.”
Copperas Cove’s population is anticipated to explode in the next couple of decades.
Part of updating the sign ordinance and the Planning and Zoning Ordinance is to make things easier for businesses to come to Copperas Cove.
Not stating the names, Campbell mentioned a couple of “large franchises” that decided not to come to the city because of the sign restrictions at the time.
“When you look at the City Council, what is their role in all of that?” Campbell said. “It’s making sure that we have business-friendly ordinances.
Campbell’s withdrawal opens the door for local restaurant owner Manuel “Monty” Montanez to take her seat. Early on in the filing period, Montanez had applied to run against her.
Campbell said she feels Montanez will continue to prioritize business-friendly actions on the council.
“I support Monty for city council,” she said. “He’ll bring business acumen and he’s fiscally conservative. I don’t know his position on all the issues; I haven’t had an opportunity to speak with him on all the issues, but I have been in meetings with him, so I think that he will be an asset to the council and to our community.”
In a closing statement of sorts, Campbell said she was happy to have served three years on the city council and working with all the department heads and staff members in the city.
