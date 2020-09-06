For many years, the person who represents the Killeen area in the Texas House of Representatives has been a Republican. However, some Democrats, locally and around the state, say this is the year that could change.
The Texas House of Representatives is back up for grabs again in November as the currently red House could be flipped to blue if enough seats are won by Democrats.
One House seat that could flip after the Nov. 3 election is House District 54, which includes Killeen, southern Bell County and all of Lampasas County.
Historically, Republicans have won the seat, but their margin of victory has dwindled in recent years.
Past elections
According to ballotpedia.org, in 2018, Republican Brad Buckley beat Democrat Kathy Richerson, 53.8% to 46.2% — a 7.6% margin of victory.
In 2016, Republican Scott Cosper beat Democrat Sandra Blankenship, 54.84% to 45.16% — 9.64% margin.
In 2012, Republican Jimmie Don Aycock won against Democrat Claudia Brown, 57.5% to 42.5% — a 15% margin. Aycock ran was unopposed in the 2014 election.
While rural and far less populated, the Republicans have had the edge in solid red Lampasas County, which overwhelmingly votes for the Republican every time.
However, in Bell County, the voting outcomes have been razor thin.
In 2012, Aycock won around 53% of the Bell County vote. In 2016, Cosper won 50.3% of the Bell County vote while Blankenship won 49.7%
And in the 2018 election, a shift happened: The Democrat took most of the Bell County votes: Richerson won 51% of the vote in Bell County. However, thanks to a Republican landslide in Lampasas County, Buckley still won the race, earning nearly 80% of the votes in that county.
And despite winning in Bell County, Richerson, a rural goat farmer and former Realtor, ran a quiet, lightly funded campaign. Further, Richerson did not have the support her own party in Bell County.
“The Bell County Democratic Party cannot endorse and will not support Ms. Kathy Richerson for the office of Texas House District 54,” the party said in an unusual news release months before the election.
2020 election
Fast forward to 2020, and now Brad Buckley, R-Salado, is running for reelection. And this time, he has a Democrat opponent — Likeithia “Keke” Williams, D-Harker Heights — who seems to be running an aggressive campaign, including a billboard on Interstate 14 and with support from the Bell County Democrat Party.
Buckley, a 54-year-old Killeen veterinarian and former Killeen school board member, addressed the upcoming race and the idea that seats could flip in the Texas House via email on Wednesday.
“There will be many competitive races for the Texas House this November. My focus has been, and always will be, serving the constituents of House District 54. It is my job to take my record of accomplishments and my vision for the future to the voters in November and ask them to send me back to Austin to represent them next session. Across the state, other members of the Texas House will be working hard and taking their vision to their constituents for the same purpose. It is my belief that voters in Texas will support proven problem solvers to represent them during these uncertain times,” Buckley said.
Nancy Boston, the chairperson for the Bell County Republicans, spoke about the District 54 race and the possibility of the House flipping.
“Well, I think that Brad Buckley has done an excellent job. He’s well respected and I would really like to see him reelected,” Boston said.
On the possible flip, Boston said, “there’s always that possibility if people don’t go vote. I’ve seen a lot of interest in this election because people are greatly concerned about this great nation we live in so we’ll have to see if the patriots get out and vote.”
Neither Williams, 47-year-old retired Army captain, nor Kawanda Polk, who works on her campaign, responded to several emails or phone calls last week with questions for this article.
Chris Rosenberg, the chairperson for the Bell County Democrats, provided a statement via email on Thursday.
“The Bell County Democratic Party is proud to have a targeted race in House District 54, and we are in it to win it. HD 54 is one of the state’s most gerrymandered districts. During the next legislative session, members of the Texas House will decide what these districts will look like for the next decade. Texas Democrats want fair redistricting — Texas is the most gerrymandered state in the country. HD 54 is a case study in elected officials choosing their voters rather than voters choosing their elected officials,” Rosenberg said.
She added comments on Williams and why the county Democrats are happy to support her.
“KeKe Williams is a daughter of the district — a member of a gold star family, a veteran, a mother, someone who is deeply engaged with the community who wants to bring change to Texas and to HD54. She understands that every student in Texas deserves a quality education and a safe experience in school. She believes that working families need access to affordable health care. She knows that we can build a better community for veterans, and that we can do more to protect vulnerable communities — the homeless, victims of sex trafficking, victims of gun violence,” Rosenberg said.
The race has gotten closer every year since 2012 and Democrats feel now is the time to flip the seat from red to blue.
Democrats in Texas have identified 10 races for positions in the Texas House that are currently held by Republicans but are within 10 points of flipping.
The website flipthetxhouse.com, a Democrat website, shows all 10 of the races and District 54 is included in the 10.
The Texas Democrat party issued a news release outlining the races they are targeting and mentioned District 54.
“Texas Democrats have identified where Republican weaknesses lie, as well as growing Democratic support, and are working harder than ever before to flip these districts come November,” the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.