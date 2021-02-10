A candidate filed for a seat on the Killeen City Council May 1 election ballot Wednesday.
William Baumgartner tossed his name into the hat for the District 2 council seat. Incumbent Debbie Nash-King is also running for re-election to the District 2 seat.
All four district seats on the Killeen City Council will be up for grabs in the May 1 election.
Friday is the last day to file an application for a place on the May 1 election ballot. Applications must be received in the Killeen city secretary’s office by 5 p.m. Friday.
Feb. 16 is the last day for filing as a write-in candidate.
