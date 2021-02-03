Election 2021

Another candidate filed for a place on the Killeen City Council May 1 ballot Tuesday.

Nina Cobb tossed her name into the hat for the District 3 council seat left empty after the death of councilman Jim Kilpatrick in January. Ramon Alvarez is also running for the District 3 seat.

Nina Cobb

Nina Cobb

All four district seats for the Killeen City Council will be up for grabs in the May 1 election.

Feb. 12 will be the last day for filing applications for place on ballot for election. Applications must be received in the Killeen city secretary’s office by 5 p.m., with Feb. 16 being the last day for filing as a write-in candidate.

By Lauren Dodd

254-501-7567 | ldodd@gmail.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.