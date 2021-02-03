Another candidate filed for a place on the Killeen City Council May 1 ballot Tuesday.
Nina Cobb tossed her name into the hat for the District 3 council seat left empty after the death of councilman Jim Kilpatrick in January. Ramon Alvarez is also running for the District 3 seat.
All four district seats for the Killeen City Council will be up for grabs in the May 1 election.
Feb. 12 will be the last day for filing applications for place on ballot for election. Applications must be received in the Killeen city secretary’s office by 5 p.m., with Feb. 16 being the last day for filing as a write-in candidate.
By Lauren Dodd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.