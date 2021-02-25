Clark

John Clark III

A candidate has withdrawn from the Kempner City Council race, leaving only one contested race for the May 1 election in the small city west of Copperas Cove.

John Clark III filed to run for Place 4 of Kempner City Council against Gerald Daniel Long on Feb. 12, the last day to file for a place on the ballot.

After some second thoughts, Clark, who is a Herald writing correspondent, told the Herald he would not have time to fulfill the duties if elected and decided to withdraw.

“Mr. John Clark III has officially been withdrawn from the May 2021 Election as of Friday, February 19th,” city secretary Hayleigh Robello said via email Wednesday.

Feb. 19 was the deadline to withdraw, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

Robello confirmed Clark’s name will not be on the ballot.

Robello said ballot positions will be determined today.

Current candidates in the city of Kempner are:

Mayor

Keith Harvey

John Wilkerson

Place 3

Robert Green

Place 4

Gerald Daniel Long

