The Nov. 3 municipal election is approaching, with three candidates running for the Place 4 seat on the Harker Heights City Council and two candidates seeking the mayor’s post.
The Herald recently asked the candidates to share their views on how they perceive the city’s challenges.
Here are their responses, by alphabetical order, starting with the mayoral candidates.
What are the three biggest challenges facing the city, and how would you address them?
VITALIS DUBININKAS: Last year, KISD was awarded an accountability rating of “C” by the Texas Tribune, with an associated high drop-out risk statistic of 52.5%. The improvement of our school district is vital in order to improve the education and well-being of the children of Harker Heights.
In addition to improving local academia, I would also like to address the issue of scarce public utilities (e.g. restrooms, pedestrian walkways, recycling programs). Recently the city has seen exponential growth in population, so the infrastructure must be updated to keep up with the pace.
Lastly, I would like to continue to expand the parks and recreation programs and facilities in the city. It may seem like a trivial topic, but when people are not at work or school, they need a safe place to relax and/or excercise. As Mayor, I would actively focus on addressing these three challenges.
SPENCER SMITH: The three biggest challenges currently facing the City of Harker Heights are the financial impact of the 100% disabled veterans property tax exemption, the impact of significantly increased property tax appraisals on individuals and commercial businesses, and the annual challenge to match the budget with the revenues available with the breadth and quality of services that our citizens deserve and expect.
The property tax exemption is an unintended consequence of legislation passed by the Texas Legislature. It has had a disproportionate impact on the City of Harker Heights. We will continue to state our case during the next legislative session in 2021.
The increase in property tax appraisals has created serious consternation among our citizens. The city council and city staff have been in contact with the Bell County Tax office stating our concern.
The annual budget is a very detailed process by the city manager and his directors. Citizen input is solicited and considered. The city council discusses and deliberates in detail before arriving at a decision to go forward with the plan. Spending wisely is the focus of these efforts.
TERRY DELANO: The biggest challenge facing the city is the loss of property tax revenue from the disabled veteran’s exemption which now amounts to about $2.5 million per year. This figure is up $.5 million from the previous year. To address this shortfall, I would collaborate with the city staff and council to work with our State Representative and State Senator to fund the mandate created by the State Legislature.
Perhaps the second biggest challenge facing the city is the need to maintain needed services such as roads, infrastructure, police, and fire protection, as well as parks and recreation. Of course, the safety of our citizens should always be a top priority.
The third challenge for the city is the possibility of the loss of sales tax revenue. I would hope to ensure a business-friendly environment where city staff is encouraged to work with businesses to find solutions to any overbearing obstacles such as ordinances that have unintended consequences.
JEFFREY HARRIS: a. Disabled veterans’ exemptions: I’ll work with the city council / local representatives advocating the state to compensate the city for lost revenue of disabled veteran’s exempted property taxes. The city is losing $2.55 million in revenue reduction the equivalent of 13 cents on our tax rate for FY 20/21.
b. Fire station #3 Comanche Gap Park, and upgrades to other parks and city facilities has been put on hold. We can facilitate the building of the fire station and with additional revenue (from reimbursement for the veterans tax exemption), we can enhance the quality of life for the citizens — including EMS response times/public safety, Parks and Recreation activities throughout the city.
c. The city has initiated annual road resurfacing to include rotating fleet vehicles at a rate minimizing maintenance down time. If we can get this compensation passed in the next legislative session, it would relieve a burden upon the city.
LYNDA NASH: Planned land development is paramount for economic growth. The current and previous council members have done an outstanding job in securing state of the art equipment for our first responders, financial transparency, economic development as well as budgeting. However, the time has arrived where we need to focus on the growth of the north side of the city, which includes food insecurities, an antiquated public transportation system, lack of medical facilities and pharmacies.
In addition, I will be organizing a community garden on the north side of town to encourage community involvement which is the cornerstone of low crime, pride and healthy living for residents.
In addition, property taxes. Our city doesn’t receive approximately $2 million in tax reimbursements from the 100 percent disabled veteran benefit. It will be one of my top priorities to fix this legislative problem.
editor’s note: Additional questions to the candidates, and their responses can be found online at kdhnews.com, under Harker Heights Herald. In addition, Spotlight articles on the three council candidates also can be found under that heading.
