The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 is looking to fill a vacant position on its current board of trustees as well as prepare for the election that will be held in November.
The deadline for residents to submit an application for the vacant position was Tuesday and the district received three applications for the open seat, which was vacated by Dick Young, who resigned from the board last month.
The deadline for residents to apply to be put on the ballot for the November election was Monday and the district has had five applications, according to Ricky Garrett, the general manager of WCID-1.
Of the five applicants, two came from “K-2,” one of the three Killeen precincts; one came from the Copperas Cove precinct; one from the Harker Heights precinct; and one from the Belton precinct. The deadline to be a write-in candidate on the ballot was 5 p.m. Friday, and the district has three write-in candidates, one for K-1, one for D-5 and the other for K-3.
Candidates who will be on the ballot are Rob Robinson (D-6 or Harker Heights), Robert M. Jacobs (K-2 or central-south Killeen), Sandra Blankenship (K-2), Dale W. Treadway (D-4 or Copperas Cove) and Blair Williams (D-7 or Belton).
The write-in candidates are Kenny Wells (K-3 or central north Killeen), John Fisher (K-1 or western Killeen) and Richard Grandy (D-5 or Nolanville). As of 4:45 p.m. there were no other write-in candidates.
The three residents who have applied for the empty board seat are Blair Williams, Michael Joyner and Kenny Wells.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 3 and early voting will begin Oct. 13.
Wells was also running for an at-large Killeen City Council seat in November, but on Friday he told the Herald he dropped out of the city race.
“In early 2020 I filed to run in the May city election. As everyone knows, COVID-19 came along and changed the world. I have pondered the now-November election and concluded that my time and efforts would be better utilitzed by redirecting them. The current world and local realities have convinced me that I can give back to my community in other ways. I have therefore withdrawn from the city council race. I thank everyone and ask for their understanding in this matter.”
The precincts that do not have a candidate right now are “K-1,” the western-most part of Killeen, and “D-5,” which includes part of Copperas Cove and the Nolanville area, according to Garrett.
One representative of each precinct must sit on the water board.
Garrett said that if the district does not have a candidate for a certain precinct, the board will appoint people to the board to represent those precincts.
He said he thinks that would happen after the board members who get elected are in place around January 2021.
The reason the board is filling a vacant position is because Young recently had to step down from the board because he was approved for a development in the Ding Dong area, and it is against Texas Water Code for a developer to sit on the water board.
The November election will be the second held by the water district in around 26 years. It held an election in 2018; however, this election will be the first with the district’s new boundaries that includes every city the district serves.
WCID-1 provides drinking water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville and Copperas Cove.
