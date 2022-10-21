HARKER HEIGHTS — Live music and a setting sun belied an atmosphere of tension during a public candidates forum at Carl Levin Park on Friday evening.
The event, put on by the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, was dubbed “votes and notes” and provided a light-hearted opportunity for voters to meet and mingle with the candidates that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. For their part, each candidate had a small pavilion and yard signs for supporters to take.
Local artist Mark DiLillo of the band Welsh Avenue sung over the piano as candidates mingled; the event began at 5:30 p.m., but no residents could be seen interacting with candidates at their booths within the first half-hour.
In total, the event was attended by the following candidates:
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 2: Bobby Whitson (R) and Stacey Wilson (D)
Bell County Commissioner, Precinct 4: Chris Bray (R) and Louie Minor (D)
Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2: Steve Harris (R), Nicola James (D) and Juan Rivera (Write-in)
Robert Robinson, WCID #1 president and incumbent in the November election, was also present at the event.
