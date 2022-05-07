With all 63 precincts counted, it’s official: Councilman Ken Wilkerson will retain his at-large seat for another term, and will be joined by former Mayor Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez.
In total, Segarra has 2,441 votes, or 23.76% of the votes cast.
Wilkerson held 2,165, or 21.07% of the vote.
Alvarez remained ahead of incumbent Mellisa Brown through the night, though the election was tight. Alvarez finished Saturday with 1,772 votes, or 17.25% of the vote.
Brown held 1,744 votes, or 16.98% of those cast — just a 28-vote difference.
The top three vote-getters are elected to the three at-large seats.
Incumbent Rick Williams had 1,595 votes or 15.53% votes cast.
Leo Gukeisen had 556 votes, or 5.41% of votes cast.
Of the candidates, Alvarez was noted for leading his opponents in funds raised, according to campaign finance reports, while Segarra was unique among his opponents as having held local elected office for over a decade.
As of 11 p.m. Saturday, a total of 10,273 votes had been cast for council members, which is 2,273 votes more than in 2021, when around 8,000 votes were cast.
Countywide, 8.79% of the total voting population in Bell County, or 19,457 ballots, were cast out of 221,286 Bell County residents.
A total of 6,454 votes were cast for Killeen’s City Council election during early voting, while 3,051 votes were tallied from election day; 768 votes were absentee ballots.
The winners
Wilkerson was elected in 2020, and has thus far served one term. During his previous term, Wilkerson established the crime solutions committee and is best known for his frank, practical approach to decision making.
The Herald was unable to reach Wilkerson on election night for a quote.
Segarra has served on the City Council since 2012, when he won a seat in the wake of the historic recall election that saw five council members ousted. He was elected mayor in 2016.
Speaking with the Herald on Saturday, Segarra said that he was ready to get back to work and would focus on implementing the comprehensive plan.
“I’m excited to get back in there,” Segarra said. “I’m excited and I appreciate the vote of confidence from our citizens.”
This will be Alvarez's first term as a City Council member; the new councilman invited residents to hold him accountable and contact him regularly.
"Now the work begins," he said. "I want the voters of Killeen to hold me accountable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.