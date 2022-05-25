Advocates to get marijuana decriminalized in the city delivered their petition to Killeen City Hall on Wednesday.
After amassing close to 3,000 signatures, Bell County Commissioner candidates Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson, both Democrats, passed their petition to decriminalize marijuana in Killeen off to the city in hopes to get a council vote or, if need be, a popular vote of Killeen residents on the November general election ballot.
In a brief ceremony in front of City Hall on Wednesday morning, filled with applause and smiles from the advocates, Killeen City Secretary Lucy Aldritch accepted several large envelopes containing the petition signatures from Minor.
Minor and Wilson were joined by Shirley Fleming, a former Killeen mayor pro tem, and Austin Democrat Julie Oliver, who previously ran for Congress. About 10 people attended the event.
“Activism works. Getting involved works,” Minor said, thanking the volunteers for their work to get signatures on the petition.
Minor and Fleming have been working along with Oliver since 2020 to get marijuana decriminalized in Killeen and have gone public with their efforts in the tail end of last year.
Minor said he has a question for the Killeen Police Department and the City Council.
“Why are people of color subject to more arrest and incarceration in the city of Killeen for low-level marijuana possession? If you answer that question to the citizens, you don’t need a ballot for this,” Minor said.
According to Minor, people of color are arrested more for marijuana charges in the city of Killeen than anywhere else.
“Let me be clear, this doesn’t have anything to do with the state regulation. It has something to do representing our constituents and what they want, and being the voice of the people,” Wilson said.
Fleming has been very clear on her stance on marijuana decriminalization in the city and her criticism on the lack of city leaders having a voice on the matter.
“I’m looking around the crowd that we have here today. This whole yard should be packed. Everything. This whole yard should be packed with our leaders here in Killeen. Where are they? They say they’re leaders, where are they?” Fleming said. “We need the people in Killeen to decide whether or not we need to decriminalize marijuana. Which is very important. Black and brown children have been arrested for having less than an ounce of marijuana. We got to stop this.”
While it is uncertain when the petition will reach the City Council, it is expected for them to have a vote in the near future. The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance and will have to act within 60 days. According to Minor, if the council votes no or changes any verbiage then it will go to the voters in November. Minor said this is all according to the City Charter’s “power of initiate.”
There has been criticism against the petition in regards that it would violate both state and federal law. In a statement in December, Killeen police made their stance known against the petition.
“We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 - Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.” KPD said in a statement in December.
Minor’s opponent in the November election, Republican Chris Bray, said he sides with Killeen police.
“I fully support the position of the Killeen Police Department (KPD) on this issue,” Bray said in a statement to the Herald. “Passage of this ordinance will put the KPD at odds with fellow law enforcement agencies at the state and federal level and I suspect encourage additional marijuana sales in Killeen, thereby ultimately increasing crime. It will also constrain the KPD more than they already are.
“There are typically ‘pros’ and ‘cons’ to any issue. I foresee the ‘cons’ vastly outweighing any ‘pros’ in this proposal. I expect there will be unforeseen consequences, costs and community issues by implementing an ordinance which goes against Texas State Law. For multiple reasons, I conclude that ‘the cure is worse than the disease’,” Bray said in an e-mail.
