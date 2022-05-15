Netting over 2,400 votes in last weekend’s city election — the most of all the Killeen City Council candidates — Jose Segarra is set to once again be a regular voting member of the council following a six-year run as the city’s mayor.
At Segarra’s business Homevets Realty — near the intersection of South W.S. Young Drive and Interstate 14 — on Wednesday, a reception greeted guests and the sounds of people talking to others about purchasing their first home filled the medium-sized office.
“My office is a little messy,” said Segarra, 57, an Army veteran and real estate agent, as he led a Herald reporter to a side room with chairs and motivational sayings painted onto the walls.
In 2012, Segarra was elected as the council’s District 2 representative in an election that resulted in a recount from then challenger Frankie Williams but the recount only garnered Williams one extra vote. In 2016, Segarra was elected as mayor.
Some may wonder why he his back on the council after 10 years in city government, but Segarra explained why he wants to stay in a leadership role for the Killeen government.
“I actually enjoy making decisions within the city and the reason I say that is because it’s something I do everyday whether I’m on the council or not. And I always look at myself, even when I was mayor and before that, as a salesman to the city,” Segarra said.
The former mayor said government work takes time.
“There’s still a lot of work to. It’s a long process. I came into this year with an understanding that anything you do in public service, especially government, it’s more of a marathon than a sprint. And it’s going to take time to do things and there’s a lot things in there that are in play right now that aren’t going to come into fruition for many years to come, and I want to be part of that,” Segarra said.
Perception problem
Segarra said the biggest issue is the mindset of people and his desire to try to improve it, by improving how people view Killeen.
“I take it a little bit personal when somebody is moving into the area and they tell me ‘I don’t want to live in Killeen’ I say why? ‘Oh, I’ve heard bad things’. And I say ‘What did you hear bad about it?’,” said Segarra, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Chicago.
Segarra remarked on how people would move into Killeen and be shocked when they find out the rumors they’ve heard weren’t true.
“We had one come from Hawaii and they said ‘Yeah, they were told there’s a lot of people that are homeless,’ and I said ‘Yeah, we got 100 to 150,’ and they said “That’s it?!’” Segarra said with a laugh.
Downtown Killeen
Another topic that Segarra holds dear — downtown Killeen. And specifically, how to improve downtown.
“The number one thing that downtown needs is foot traffic. And so if you bring a good business out there and they do not have enough people coming in through that door to be able to sustain them, and not just to make a profit but cover their overheads, and that’s where a lot of people run into challenges,” Segarra said.
But Segarra remains hopeful for downtown’s future and the efforts of revitalization.
“What we need to do is we need to encourage not just development, but foot traffic,” Segarra said, “The only way you’re going to get that is by doing what we did last year which was building luxury apartment complexes, and putting more apartment complexes, because the people that live in those apartments, they are just going to walk down the street and go to what’s convenient for them.”
The apartment complex Segarra is referring to is Robinson42, a 368-unit apartment complex under construction near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive in north Killeen. It is projected to be complete in 2024.
Crime
While crime has been a major issue discussed among candidates, Segarra said it is domestic crimes that are often overlooked when it comes to the subject of crime.
“The last report I had was 78% is domestic violence,” Segarra said when asked about the topic of Killeen crime “And that’s where we need to make a difference. You got try to get them before the point before they commit a crime and that’s the challenge area. And when you take that out, we’re pretty low in the crime rate.”
Segarra is scheduled to be sworn in as a new councilman at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
