In a landslide victory, longtime incumbent District 31 Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, beat his two Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election.
Out of the six counties that make up District 31, which includes Bell County, Carter garnered 37,818 votes, or 72.6%, according to the Texas Tribune.
In Bell County, Carter had 11,868 votes, or 81.2% of the electorate, according to county unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Carter was challenged by opponents, Mike Williams, a retired firefighter from Georgetown, and Abhiram Garapati, a businessman from Leander — both of whom he also beat in the 2020 primary election.
In Bell County, Williams took second with 1,969 ballots cast in his favor, while Garapati came in last with 775 votes.
Across the district, 9,533 voters cast a ballot in favor of Williams while 4,735 favored Garapati.
In January, Carter will celebrate his 20th year representing the 31st Congressional District, seeing as there isn’t a Democratic candidate to challenge him in November.
In the last round of redistricting in 2021, District 31 was significantly altered by the removal of the Democrat-leaning city of Killeen from the rest of Bell County. Now, Killeen is part of District 11, represented by Congressman August Pfluger, which spans 320 miles from Odessa in West Texas to Killeen here in Central Texas. Pfluger ran unopposed in the primary, and is also running unopposed in the November general election.
The new version of District 31, which goes into effect next January, includes Bosque, Hamilton, Coryell, Williamson and Burnet counties, and about three-fourths of Bell County — minus Killeen.
