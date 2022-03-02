1. Yes. Putin is unlikely to stop with Ukraine. He wants Russia to dominate the entire region.

2. Yes. An attack on a nearby NATO country could draw the United States into war.

3. No. Putin would be on thin ice at home if he went too far. He won’t move beyond Ukraine.

4.No. Too many nations are enacting strong sanctions. Putin can’t afford the backlash.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to know Putin’s motivations at this point. The next few weeks will tell.

